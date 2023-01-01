Second quarter woes doom Illinois State in loss to Northern Iowa

NORMAL – No recipe for basketball success includes missing 13 straight shots.

Also nowhere to be found on that list of ingredients is below average outputs from a team’s top three scorers.

Despite all that, Illinois State found itself within six points of Northern Iowa early in the fourth quarter Sunday at CEFCU Arena.

It was then the Panthers located their footing assuredly enough to claim a 74-64 Missouri Valley Conference victory before a crowd of 1,035.

“They beat us. They were the better team today,” ISU coach Kristen Gillespie said. “Our shot selection wasn’t great. I thought we took quick, tough shots. And our transition defense was atrocious.”

The Redbirds slipped to 7-5 and 1-1 in the MVC. Northern Iowa is 7-4 and has opened its conference schedule with two road wins.

Sizzling start

The Redbirds continued their crisp offensive attack from Friday’s 87-76 win over Drake in the first quarter.

Despite getting no points from season leading scorers Paige Robinson and Mary Crompton, ISU tossed in five 3-pointers in seven tries and led 23-17.

Kate Bullman scored eight points and Maya Wong six as both connected on both of their tries from beyond the arc.

“We didn’t panic,” UNI coach Tanya Warren said. “And I thought we started defending and getting stops and finishing defensive possession with rebounding the basketball. That allowed us to get out in transition. But it started on the defensive end.”

Second quarter collapse

After Crompton’s first points came on a transition 3-pointer that gave ISU a 26-17 edge, the Redbirds suffered a debilitating meltdown.

Eight straight UNI points led to a Redbird timeout, but the Panthers reeled off 10 more in succession. Emerson Green’s 3-pointer and layup off a steal handed UNI a 35-26 margin.

ISU missed its final 13 shots of the half and was 1 of 16 in the quarter. Hannah Kelle’s two free throws at the 1:54 mark were the Redbirds’ lone points over the final 9:08.

“I think in the second quarter we weren’t playing together as much as we need to to beat a really good UNI team,” said Bullman. “We were kind of on islands at times which we can’t do if we want to beat good teams.”

Averaging 20.3 points, Robinson was 0 for 7 from the field in the opening half.

Missed opportunities

ISU closed within 47-40 in the third quarter. With the help of two Abbie Aalsma offensive rebounds, the Redbirds had three 3-point attempts that could have sliced the UNI lead to four. But Robinson misfired twice and Wong once.

The ISU deficit stood at six in the final quarter with the ball but came up empty. That was as close as the Redbirds would get.

Bullish on Bullman

Wong paced ISU with 15 points and Bullman contributed 12 points and a team-high eight rebounds.

“I’m so proud of Kate. She put together a really good weekend (22 points, 14 rebounds),” Gillespie said. “If Kate Bullman will play at this level, we’re going to be really good. We were missing that a little bit in the nonconference. This is the Kate we all know. I call her ‘Conference Kate.’ She always steps it up.”

Top three struggles

ISU’s Robinson, Crompton and DeAnna Wilson entered the contest averaging a combined 42.3 points. They totaled 24 on 6 of 28 shooting Sunday.

“Honestly, I was kind of being the biggest defender on myself,” said Robinson, who was 3 of 19 from the field and ended with 10 points. “I should have done a lot more driving to the rim looking for the open people. They were faceguarding me, but I should have made better decisions the first half.”

Wilson fouled out with 1:56 to play with four points and seven rebounds.

“We’ve got to get Dee going,” said Gillespie. “If we’re going to be good, she’s that missing piece we’re missing right now. Sometimes you can get in your head a little bit. But we all have the utmost confidence in her.”

ISU finished at an icy 28 percent from the field (19 of 68) but were even worse inside the 3-point arc, converting just 20 percent (8 of 40).

Boffelli blues

UNI’s Grace Boffeli was a thorn in ISU’s side with game highs of 25 points and 12 rebounds. Maya McDermott added 15 points and nine assists for the Panthers.

“Grace did a terrific job of playing in space and being able to get downhill off the bounce,” Warren said. “I thought Maya did a really good job finding her off pick and rolls.”

Pack your bags

ISU next embarks on its longest road stretch of the MVC season.

The Redbirds play at Missouri State on Thursday, at Southern Illinois on Saturday and then play in Peoria against Bradley on Jan. 12 and at Belmont on Jan. 15 before returning to CEFCU Arena to meet Indiana State on Jan. 20.

