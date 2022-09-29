Sarah Kushner evolves into Illinois State volleyball leader on and off the court

NORMAL — Sarah Kushner admits to the somewhat naïve notion that the other members of her Illinois State volleyball recruiting class as well as her coaches would remain Redbirds throughout her career.

Yet handling teammate transfers and graduations and the departure of former coach Leah Johnson has only fueled Kushner’s transformation into both a key player and a leader for new coach Allie Matters.

“I just didn’t know that side of college sports,” Kushner said. “I learned that’s normal and something I could use to grow as a player and person rather than something that was going to bring me down.”

As the 8-5 Redbirds prepare to face Valparaiso at 6 p.m. Friday and Illinois-Chicago at 4 p.m. Sunday in MVC play at Redbird Arena, Kushner is among just seven players in ISU history to reach 1,000 in both career kills and career digs.

“All of the accolades she’s getting, that just comes with hard work,” said Matters. “She has a lot of goals for this program and put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into Illinois State volleyball. Knowing she was going to be an upperclassman, a senior, a leader and a captain for us brought me a lot of comfort when I first got here.”

Kushner, who ranks second in kills behind Kaitlyn Prondzinski and second in digs behind Kaity Weimerskirch for the Redbirds this season, was a second team all-MVC selection as a sophomore in 2020 and a first teamer in 2021 for Johnson.

Not only did Johnson leave for Michigan State, but fellow outside hitter Tamara Otene transferred to Georgia Tech.

“When the whole staff leaves, there’s a whole system of volleyball I’m going to have to learn,” Kushner said. “That’s been the most challenging part, trying to adjust as quickly as possible so there’s not a bunch of time where ‘oh my God, what’s going on.’ I want to get it as quick as I can, then we can push forward and start working.”

Kushner says Matters made that transition easy.

“She took a lot of time and just watched us play to try to figure us out,” said Kushner. “She really stressed she doesn’t want to just change who we are. She wants to find a common middle ground. She really embraces how everyone is and the type of player they are and is working to fit all of that with how she coaches.”

Matters is impressed how Kushner has moved into the top outside hitter spot after Otene’s departure.

“She’s carrying a heavier load,” the ISU coach said. “To go through a coaching change like the entire team went through and then be asked to play a different role, a bigger role and be asked to carry more weight, that’s a lot for any student-athlete to bear. She’s done it with class. She still leads us every single match and every single practice.”

A Naperville North High School graduate, the 5-foot-10 Kushner reminds Matters of herself as a player.

“Sometimes opponents underestimate her because of her height,” said Matters. “I remember telling my Mom I wish I was taller. I was only 5-8 and I thought I was not going to be able to do what I want to do. She said you probably wouldn’t be as smart as you are because when you’re undersized you can’t just rely on height, strength and physicality to score a point. Sarah is very smart.”

Seeking their fifth straight NCAA Tournament appearance and picked first in the MVC preseason poll, the Redbirds are 1-1 in league play after dropping a road match to preseason No. 2 Evansville.

“We got humbled a little bit and got a taste of what teams are going to look like against us,” Matters said. “They are going to bring their best. I’m happy we were able to bounce back on Saturday (against Indiana State).”

With other Valley teams gunning for the Redbirds, Matters is happy to have Kushner on her side.

“She’s super, super gritty,” said Matters, “and she always plays with a little chip on her shoulder because of it.”

Friday promotions

Admission is free for Friday’s match. Fans are encouraged to wear black as the Redbirds will be wearing black uniforms.

ISU is trying to break the program’s attendance record of 5,641 in 2002 against Stanford.

The first 200 ISU students will receive a black T-shirt and the first 600 students receive free pizza.