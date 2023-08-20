NORMAL — There’s just something about those Freeport Pretzels, and we’re not talking about a tasty snack food.

Safety Keondre Jackson was named Illinois State’s defensive captain Saturday after the Redbirds conducted a public scrimmage at Hancock Stadium.

Jackson follows former Freeport teammate Zeke Vandenburgh as ISU’s defensive leader.

“It means a lot to get that honor from my teammates,” Jackson said. “When everybody sees me as a captain, I’m blessed just to go out every day and be a leader, be the person everybody sees in you and be the person I see in myself.”

Jackson, who came to ISU as a walk-on, was eighth on the team in tackles last season with 46. He had one interception.

“It’s unbelievable. I’m really proud of him. He’s done a great job here,” ISU coach Brock Spack said of Jackson. “He’s the right guy to be a captain. He’s tough and he doesn’t mess around.

"He won’t mince words. He will tell you. Sometimes you need that. He’s a coach on the field when it comes to effort, physicality and toughness.”

In a vote of Redbird players, quarterback Zack Annexstad was picked as offensive captain for the second straight season.

“It means the world especially coming in as a transfer and gaining these guys’ trust,” said Annexstad. “Them allowing me to be a leader for them means the world for sure.”

Slot receiver/kick returner Jalen Carr was chosen special teams captain.

“Jalen is a really good leader and a great kid as well,” Spack said. “I couldn’t be happier with the guys they picked. It’s hard to argue.”

Robinson runs

The Redbirds continued to take a long look at true freshman tailback Josh Robinson in the intrasquad scrimmage as tailbacks Cole Mueller and Mason Blakemore were held out.

Wenkers Wright made five early carries for 29 yards before heading to the sideline.

“I’m really trusting my training and trusting my technique,” said Robinson, a 6-foot, 200-pounder from Bolingbrook. “I thank coach for the opportunity and the older players for helping me out. We all run physical. We have a lot of depth in the running back room.”

Robinson rushed for 48 yards on seven carries, including a 17-yard touchdown.

“I like him a lot. He’s very tough,” Spack said of Robinson. “He’s working his way up. I think you will see him play if there is going to be an opportunity.”

Fullback Cal Martine added 36 yards on nine carries. The 235-pounder exhibited potential to serve as a short yardage back.

“You will see him at the end of games because he’s a big back,” said Spack. “He’s fast enough he played tailback (in high school) and he’s big and strong enough he can play fullback. He catches the ball OK, but he blocks very well in protection.”

Bussone at center

At guard for ISU’s scrimmage the previous week, sixth-year senior offensive lineman Peter Bussone was the center on the first team offense Saturday with Ryan Gudaitis and Kobe Rios at guard and Hunter Zambrano and Jake Pope at tackle.

“Pete and Larry (Ross) have switched off. When Larry’s in at center, Pete’s in at guard,” Spack said. “We’re playing with different combinations trying to figure out the best combination for us. Both are going to play center, and I think both could play guard.”

Scrimmage specifics

ISU worked on driving the field starting at its own 27-yard line, overtime possessions, a four-minute drill where the Redbirds tried to run out the clock and a two-minute drill where ISU had 2:07 left with one timeout needing a field goal to win.

“Coach Spack had some good situations for us to work on there,” said Annexstad. “I thought the offense moved the ball well. We definitely got better today.”

Annexstad completed 3 of 6 for 38 yards. Second string signal-caller Tommy Rittenhouse was 8 of 13 for 102 yards.

Eddie Kasper led the receivers with three catches for 49 yards, while Camo Nelson hauled in two for 29 yards.

Jalan Gaines and Reese Edwards had four tackles each to pace the defense.

Photos: Media day for Illinois State football