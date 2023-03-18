NORMAL — Not that long ago, college basketball coaches could relax a little bit in the spring when their season was completed, especially if recruiting was done for the next year. They could even get a head start on recruiting for the future.

Those days appear to be gone forever.

The NCAA Transfer Portal has made the spring a hectic time for all head coaches, including Illinois State's Ryan Pedon. After just completing his first season with an 11-21 record for the Redbirds, Pedon and his staff have plenty of work to do in getting ready for the 2023-24 season.

"We have to add to our roster and shape it so there's more of an even balance (between frontcourt and backcourt players) on the roster," said Pedon in his office on Friday, two weeks after the season ended in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament. "In terms of each and every guy in the locker room they have laid a foundation that will be really important to our growth moving forward. I love every guy in that locker room and appreciate all their efforts this year."

Pedon has begun postseason meetings with his players, but hasn't gotten through all of them yet with students off campus this week because of spring break.

When all those meetings are completed, Pedon will have a better idea who won't or might not return next season. Players have until May 11 to enter the transfer portal.

Forward Joe Petrakis, who played one year at ISU after transferring from Western Carolina, has put his name in the transfer portal and definitely won't be back.

"Some of my feedback to them, if I'm being fair, is sort of contingent on what the (locker) room is going to look like," said Pedon. "I will never promise a guy playing time, but I'm not going to discourage them if I think there's going to be some opportunity for them. Until I know who will or won't be here, a couple of those guys it's hard to have a real deep conversation with as regards to their role."

The Redbirds can return five of their top seven scorers in guards Darius Burford (12.9 points per game), Malachi Poindexter (9.4) and Luke Kasubke (6.8) along with forwards Kendall Lewis (10.9) and Liam McChesney (6.5). Lewis also was the leading rebounder with a 7.3 mark.

ISU players will begin individual workouts with the coaching staff next week.

With at least one and likely more scholarships available this spring, Pedon said he is "open to anything" in regards to a transfer from another school, a junior college transfer or even another high school player.

ISU signed three high school players in the fall — point guard Johnny Kinziger of De Pere, Wisconsin, who was named co-Mr. Wisconsin Basketball this week; center Chase Walker from Columbus, Ohio; and Class 2A All-State wing Ty Pence of St. Joseph-Ogden.

Pedon said what kind of players ISU adds will depend on who from the current roster returns. But there are some things he wants to see from any newcomer.

"The lens I'm thinking through is offensively skilled, the ability to pass and see the floor and I'm thinking about tough," he said. "Those are three qualities we'll always look for and this roster definitely needs. It's fair to say we need some more depth at certain positions as well."

One area ISU desperately needs to improve is turnovers. The Redbirds were last in the Missouri Valley Conference in turnovers (14.6 per game) and assist-to-turnover ratio (0.76).

"I'm looking really hard at assists to turnovers. I know how important it is in this league and my belief system," said Pedon. "I know how frustrated I was with it at times this season."

ISU went 7-10 this season in games decided by three possessions or less.

The Redbirds should also be helped with Pedon and his staff being more familiar with what it takes to compete for an MVC title.

"As talented as some of those teams at the top are, I don't know if I would say the top two teams in the league (Bradley and Drake) are the top two most talented teams. I don't necessarily think that," said Pedon. "I think they're the toughest, the smartest and some of the oldest and most bought into winning across the board. That's something we can all learn from. Just having talented basketball players in this league doesn't get you the keys to the Cadillac."

Pedon also will be busy this week trying to hire a new assistant coach and getting together a nonconference schedule.

Walter Offutt has officially left the staff after missing the entire season following paternity leave. Rob Judson and Andrew Dakich remain as assistant coaches.

"The most important thing to me is we get the right guy for our program," said Pedon. "If that happens in a week, great. If it happens in a month, that's OK too. We can't slow down our recruiting."

The only nonconference games set are home games against Northern Kentucky (returned from a 2019 game at Highland Heights, Ky.) and Eastern Illinois (from this season). ISU also has yet to commit to an in-season tournament.

"We have a lot of work to do," said Pedon about the schedule.

Even though the record might not have been what Pedon wanted in his first season, he sounds just as excited now as when named ISU's 20th head coach on March 4, 2022.

"I like the core that we have. We need more depth right now," he said. "We need to improve in some areas and get deeper in some areas. I'm searching also for an anchor in the paint that can bring us some real consistency."

