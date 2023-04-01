About halfway through #SpringCamp23 and things are looking ⬆️ pic.twitter.com/xOPjrQvHQs — Illinois State Football (@RedbirdFB) March 31, 2023

NORMAL – Cold, windy weather prompted the Illinois State football team to keep the ball largely on the ground in its intrasquad scrimmage Saturday at Hancock Stadium.

Northern Illinois transfer Mason Blakemore led the way with 88 yards rushing and a 1-yard touchdown in 14 carries.

Joshua Ficklin added 76 yards on 15 attempts, Wenkers Wright had 62 yards on seven carries and Cal Martinie 49 yards on 13 totes.

Wright rushed for touchdowns of 10 and 32 yards, while Martinie scored from 1 and 3 yards out.

Tommy Rittenhouse was the top passer, completing 5 of 8 for 72 yards and TDs of 8 yards to Javon Charles and 22 yards to Jalen Carr.

Carr hauled in three receptions for 50 yards and Rylan Crawford two for 31 yards.

In rugged conditions to kick, Josh Jasek hit a 37-yard field goal and Ian Wagner connected from 36.

Jack Dwyer, Tye Niekamp and Kylan Stevens recorded seven tackles each to pace the Redbird defense.

Nick Kessler was credited with a sack, and LaVoise-Deontae McCoy had an interception.

