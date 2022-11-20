Robinson's 37 points help Illinois State women defeat Wisconsin

NORMAL – When the going got tough, the Illinois State women’s basketball team got Robinson on Sunday at CEFCU Arena.

Robinson drained a 3-pointer at the shot clock buzzer with two minutes remaining to halt an 11-0 Wisconsin run as part of a virtuoso 37-point performance, and the Redbirds held on tight for a 62-57 victory over the Badgers before a crowd of 1,108.

“This kid just put on a performance,” marveled ISU coach Kristen Gillespie of Robinson. “That’s probably one of the best performances in Redbird women’s basketball history.”

Robinson was perfect on seven 3-point shots and 14 of 19 overall from the floor as the Redbirds moved to 3-0. It was ISU’s first home win over a Big Ten Conference team since downing Northwestern in 2012.

“Going into the game, I was just confident in the team,” said Robinson, a graduate transfer who was a Division II All-American at Drury. “We had a really good three days preparing for Wisconsin. We came in here with all the confidence. I just ended up being in the right spot at the right time to get the open shots.”

The Badgers, who had lit up Bradley for 103 points four days earlier, dropped to 3-2.

“We prepared this week like we were going to win. This wasn’t a surprise to us,’ Gillespie said. “That’s the shift in where we’re at in our program. I thought we came out swinging and never stopped.”

Building the lead

ISU scored the final 11 points of the first half with Robinson scoring on a shot in the lane, a pull up jumper and a 3-pointer over the final three minutes.

Robinson scored 12 of her 17 first-half points in the second quarter.

Mary Crompton’s 3-pointer to close the third-quarter scoring sent ISU into the final 10 minutes with a 49-36 advantage.

Two Maya Wong free throws with 7:58 remaining handed the Redbirds a 55-40 lead.

Badgers claw back

Wisconsin’s full court press began taking its toll in the fourth quarter, forcing half of ISU’s 16 turnovers.

“I know the fourth quarter got a little dicey,” said Gillespie. “We handled a lot of adversity in a lot of different ways, but we never caved. We kept talking to each other. I thought our huddles were great.”

Julie Pospisilova’s 3-pointer from the key after an offense rebound brought the Badgers within 55-51 with 2:32 left.

“We tried to keep collecting ourselves and reminding each other we’re the ones in the lead and there was no reason to get sped up by their press,” Crompton said. “Just have trust in the press break we’ve practiced over and over again and try to make good reads and good passes.”

The pivotal shot

ISU had not scored in nearly six minutes when Robinson drilled a 3-pointer with the shot clock nearing zero to boost the Redbird margin back to seven at 58-51.

“Mar (Crompton) got me the ball and I shot it. Little did I know the buzzer went off not too long after,” Robinson said. “I’m just glad I got it off. That was something.”

Crompton for three

Crompton hit three 3-pointers Sunday to tie Katie Broadway for second on ISU’s career 3-pointers list with 225. The career record holder is Kristi Cirone at 229.

“It’s exciting. At this point I’m just pumped we’re 3-0,” said Crompton, who finished with 14 points. “It’s been a long time coming. I’ve been in this program a while. A record like that just shows the program I’ve been a part of for five years now has been amazing.”

Numbers game

Kate Bullman contributed five points, seven rebounds and three blocks for ISU. Wong chipped in five points, six rebounds, seven assists and three steals.

Wisconsin was led by the 16 points and eight rebounds of 6-foot-4 freshman Serah Williams. Avery LaBarbera added 13 points and Pospisilova 12 points and eight rebounds.

The Badgers outrebounded the Redbirds 39-36. ISU shot 39.3 percent from the field to 35.1 percent for Wisconsin.

Fast start

The Redbirds roared out to an 11-2 lead with Crompton scoring five points and Wong three.

Wisconsin responded with 13 straight points for a 15-11 margin. ISU scored the final five points of the period on Crompton’s second 3-pointer and took a 16-15 edge on Robinson’s driving bucket with four seconds showing.

So long for now

ISU will not play another home game until Dec. 6.

The Redbirds have three games at the UNLV Thanksgiving Classic Friday through Sunday and travel to Saint Louis on Dec. 3 before taking on Missouri-St. Louis in an 11 a.m. start on Dec. 6 at CEFCU Arena.