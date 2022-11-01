Robinson rocks in her Illinois State women's basketball debut

NORMAL – Having scored over 2,000 points at the Division II level, Paige Robinson walked into Redbird Arena on Tuesday with zero points as a Division I player.

“I was a little bit nervous coming into it. I’ve been at the same place (Drury) four years,” Robinson said. “This is a completely new atmosphere. Those first couple minutes were a little nerve wracking, but I think I settled in well.”

Indeed.

Robinson assertively began the process of proving herself as a force at Illinois State with 27 points and seven rebounds as the Redbirds handled Division II Indianapolis 77-58.

“I think she’ll be OK,” said ISU coach Kristen Gillespie with a sly smile. “Long story short, Paige is OK. I’m glad she’s a Redbird.”

DeAnna Wilson added 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Redbirds.

“Me and Paige work like a seesaw. You can’t really double team off here. You can’t really help off screens with her,” Wilson said. “You can’t really do too much because she’s too good of a scorer.”

“DeAnna is such an unbelievable post presence. Every year we stress playing through the post,” said Gillespie. “To have a guard (Robinson) that can play the one through three and score in different ways, we haven’t had that.

"I think these two are going to really reap the benefits from each other. It’s going to be a pretty formidable 1-2 punch.”

Sluggish pace

A pressing group of Greyhounds and an officiating crew seemingly eager to test their whistles combined for a lengthy contest that featured 54 fouls and 60 free throws.

“It was tough to get into the flow of the game,” Gillespie said. “They were very physical. I thought our players did a nice job handling their physicality. I would much rather play a game like this than against a soft man (defense) or 2-3 (zone). This prepares you for some different things.”

ISU shot an ugly 11 of 20 at the free throw line in the opening 20 minutes but recovered nicely to hit 10 of 11 in the second half.

“I’m not going to blame anyone else for the free throws. I will be the free throw coach today. I should be fired,” joked Gillespie. “We settled in the second half and only missed one.”

Another impressive debut

Junior college transfer Ta’Shonna Wright-Gaskins also made quite an impact in her first game as a Redbird.

The 5-foot-9 Gaskins displayed eye-popping athleticism while compiling six rebounds, six steals and four blocks.

“We’ve never had an athlete like T,” said Gillepsie. “She forgives a lot of sins on defense. She’s one of the more explosive players we’ve ever had.”

Wright-Gaskins did not begin working with the rest of the Redbirds until August after spending the summer completing academic responsibilities.

“She’s still trying to get her legs under her so to speak. She missed some really critical weeks with our team,” Gillespie said. “Every game she plays you’re going to see her take such big steps forward.”

Aalsma impresses

Freshman guard Abbie Aalsma scored 10 points and hit two from 3-point range in her first game as a Redbird.

“This is Abbie scratching the surface. I told you she has a chance to be really good. She was a little nervous going into this game as a typical freshman,” Gillespie said. “She showed she is a multi-dimensional guard.

"She’s an unbelievable athlete on the defensive end, she can shoot the three, she’s got a great first step. She has a chance to be an impact player. I don’t know if we’ve had a freshman like her since we’ve been here.”