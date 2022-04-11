Rob Judson returns to Illinois State as assistant basketball coach for Ryan Pedon

NORMAL — Hopefully, Rob Judson didn't discard all of his red clothing.

New Illinois State basketball coach Ryan Pedon completed his staff Monday by announcing Judson is returning to the Redbirds in his former role as an assistant coach.

Judson served as an assistant for Tim Jankovich for five seasons and for a year under Dan Muller from 2007-2013.

"Rob Judson is a home run hire for our basketball program," said Pedon. "I couldn't be more excited about adding Rob to our staff. Both Rob and his wife Kim, who is an ISU professor, have great familiarity with Illinois State University and our Bloomington-Normal community."

Since leaving ISU, Judson has made coaching stops at Indiana, Marquette and this past season with DePaul as the special assistant to the head coach. He was in the same role at Marquette for four years.

Judson was director of basketball operations for two seasons at Indiana before moving into an assistant coaching position for two seasons.

"It is a special privilege and honor to be appointed to a coaching staff position under the leadership of Ryan Pedon at Illinois State University," said Judson. "Coach Pedon is an exceptional person and rising star in college coaching who has a sensational vision for ISU basketball. My excitement to coach again in Redbird Arena is at the highest level. This is a special time to compete for excellence in the Missouri Valley Conference with our goal to cut down the nets."

ISU posted a 122-79 record with four National Invitation Tournaments bids and three Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship game appearances in Judson's first tenure.

Judson came to ISU after being head coach at Northern Illinois for six years. The 2005-06 squad won the only outright Mid-American Conference West Division Championship in NIU history.

Prior to NIU, Judson was an assistant coach at his alma mater, Illinois, for five seasons under Lon Kruger and Bill Self. The Illini went to four NCAA Tournaments, advancing to the Elite Eight in 2001, and won two Big Ten Conference titles. Judson recruited three consecutive Illinois Mr. Basketball winners to the Illini — Sergio McClain, Frank Williams and Brian Cook.

Judson opened his collegiate coaching career in 1989-91 when he joined Jim Molinari's coaching staff at Northern Illinois, which won a Mid-Continent Conference title in 1991. He followed Molinari to Bradley and was an assistant coach with the Braves from 1991-96. Bradley won its last MVC regular-season title in 1996.

A four-year letterman at Illinois from 1975-79, Judson still holds the career record for free throw percentage at .875. He was a 1979 CoSIDA Academic All-American, while earning Academic All-Big Ten honors in 1979 and 1980.

In 1990, Judson was inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame as a player. The IBCA also recently awarded Judson the prestigious Herrin Award in 2021, for his dedication to the IBCA and its coaches.

"His coaching resume speaks for itself as he has worked with some of the best coaches in college basketball," said Pedon. "These experiences, combined with his knowledge and feel for basketball in our home state of Illinois, were very attractive to me and will strengthen Redbird basketball moving forward."

Pedon previously named Walter Offutt and Andrew Dakich as assistant coaches.

