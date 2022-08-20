Rittenhouse takes step to earning Illinois State No. 2 quarterback job

NORMAL — Given a chance to stake a claim to Illinois State’s backup quarterback job, Tommy Rittenhouse did just that in the Red-White Game intrasquad scrimmage Saturday at Hancock Stadium.

Guiding the second team offense against the first team defense, Rittenhouse completed 5 of 7 passes for 81 yards as the Redbirds worked on various situations two weeks before their season opener at Wisconsin.

“I came out confident. I made a couple mistakes we’ll look at on film,” said Rittenhouse, who was intercepted once. “When I’m confident, that’s when I play my best. I felt today I kind of made a name for myself again.”

Rittenhouse is battling fellow redshirt freshman Timothy Dorsey and sophomore Jackson Waring for the second string spot behind starter Zack Annexstad.

“He did some good things,” ISU coach Brock Spack said of Rittenhouse. “Tommy can run. He’s pretty athletic. He’s spun it pretty good during camp. We wanted to see what he could do against the ones.”

When asked if Rittenhouse has won the No. 2 job, Spack said: “We’re leaning that way, but I don’t know. I don’t think that’s done yet. By the end of next week we hope to have that locked down.”

Rittenhouse, who also guided the second offense on a successful two-minute drill, has recovered from a broken clavicle suffered during spring practice.

“It was a rough spring ball for me. I was kind of upset not getting the reps I wanted,” he said. “My goal this summer was to get bigger and stronger, physically better and mentally better. I spent as much time as I could with Zack, really dive into the playbook and really understand everything he understood.”

Annexstad completed 7 of 15 passes for 86 yards.

“I think we had a really good training camp. We have a really close knit group of guys, guys who love football and love playing together,” said Annexstad. “Even plays that didn’t look great today, it’s good to get them on film and learn from it so we can correct it going forward.”

Spack wanted more from his projected offensive starters.

“I was a little disappointed the way our first team offense played,” said the ISU coach. “We weren’t as sharp as we have been during training camp. I wasn’t real impressed with our intensity. There were a lot of good teaching moments out there. I think this team will respond well.”

Call him the Brees

Spack sprung a surprise on his team this week when the latest Zoom speaker at team meetings was future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees, who played at Purdue when Spack was defensive coordinator.

“He had a really good message about life is not a bowl of cherries," Spack said. “Stuff is going to happen to you, and you have to be able to respond and get up and compete whether it’s on the football field or in life. The players got a sense of how intense he is.”

“It was awesome. He had a lot of really good messages in terms of football mindset and life mindset,” Annexstad said. “I knew Coach Spack had a relationship with him, and it was really cool experience to see him.”

Rittenhouse called Brees “my favorite quarterback of all time. I’m a short guy. All the guys who get looked at for being undersized and people doubt them, I think I kind of fit that role. It was really incredible to hear what he had to say.”

The Redbirds have also heard from former Purdue greats and NFL All-Pro players Cliff Avril and Nick Hardwick and ex-ISU standout Estus Hood.

Offensive highlights

The biggest play of the scrimmage was a 54-yard pass from Rittenhouse to Scotty Presson Jr.

Wenkers Wright led all rushers with 67 yards on eight carries, including a 20-yard burst. Rittenhouse scrambled for a 17-yard gain.

Jalen Carr topped the receivers with three catches for 23 yards, while J’Kalon Carter hauled in three passes for 19 yards.

The lone touchdowns were scored during a simulation of an overtime possession starting at the 25-yard line. Annexstad found Bryson Deming with a 14-yard scoring pass, and Waring tossed a 3-yard TD pass to Lavarion Logan.

Defensive highlights

Linebacker Darius Walker paced all tacklers with five, while D’Marco Cross recovered a fumble and Larry Tracy III and Keondre Jackson intercepted passes.

Sacks were recorded by Jeremiah Jordan, Jacob Bellizzi, Tracy and Dillon Gearhart.

West impressive

Cornerback Franky West provided blanket coverage downfield on a variety of receivers.

“I love it. I love messing with those guys, saying they can’t catch a ball on me,” West said. “It’s all about putting in the work. I know those guys put in the work just as much as I do, and I know they’re going to make those big-time catches when we need them.”

West also rotated with Brock Annexstad returning punts.

“I’m looking forward to it. I promised Spencer I would keep it in good hands,” said West of last season’s punt returner Spencer DeForest. “I just have to catch them and everything after that is just what I do.”

Rios sidelined

Spack said junior college transfer offensive lineman Kobe Rios will miss the first three games with a knee injury with the hope he will be available for the Oct. 1 home game against Southern Illinois.

Defensive lineman Jason Lewan sat out the scrimmage.

“It’s precautionary,” said Spack. “He’s had a little back issue in training camp he’s fighting through."

First string tailback Cole Mueller was held out to minimize preseason contact.

Now on scholarship

Spack announced at practice this week that walk-ons Daniel Sobkowicz and Joshua Wright have been put on scholarship.

Sobkowicz is a wide receiver and Wright an offensive lineman.