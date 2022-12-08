Return to Horton Field House brings back memories for Doug Collins, former Illinois State players and coaches

NORMAL — When Doug Collins thinks about his Illinois State basketball playing days at Horton Field House, one word immediately comes to his mind — and stays there.

"Joy, joy, joy," said the ISU legend earlier this week.

Those who played and coached at Horton can still hear the ringing in their ears from the crowds that would make 5,000 seem like 20,000 or more.

"Playing in Horton Field House, it was so dynamic," said Terry Smith of Normal, an ISU assistant coach for Bob Donewald in the 1980s for three NCAA Tournament teams. "The crowds were always fired up. Sometimes it was even hard to think."

Collins and Smith will be among those in attendance Saturday when the Redbirds play their first game at historic Horton Field House since 1988. ISU entertains Southern Illinois Edwardsville at 3 p.m.

Tickets are available at the ISU Athletic Ticket Office at CEFCU Arena or online at www.goredbirds.com.

Horton Field House opened in 1963, replacing McCormick Gym as the home for Redbird basketball until Redbird (now CEFCU) Arena was built and took over in 1989. Horton still houses a six-lane, 200-meter indoor track and practice facility along with an athletic training facility, equipment room, Horton Pool, locker rooms for several ISU sports, athletics offices and classrooms for the Illinois State Kinesiology and Recreation Department.

Horton's smaller North Gym serves as an alternate practice facility for the basketball and volleyball programs while the South Gym is the practice facility for gymnastics.

Collins years

For Collins, Saturday's game will be a trip down memory lane from when he came to ISU from downstate Benton in the fall of 1969 and helped put the school on the college basketball map.

Freshmen weren't eligible at the time and there wasn't a 3-point shot. It didn't matter — Collins set the school career-scoring record of 2,240 points in three seasons while also playing in the Olympics after his junior season and then becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers following his senior season.

And it all started at Horton Filed House.

"I never had more fun in my entire life," said Collins. "The four years total — one year when I was a freshman and three years with the varsity — the crowds we had there and the excitement when they would bring in those bleachers in the end zone for big games, Dr. W (athletic director Milt Weisbecker) would invite all the kids over to have pizza and camp out overnight back there in the arena.

"It was four of the greatest years of my life."

Collins broke the single-game school record at Horton with 55 points against Ball State as a junior. Then he topped it the next season with 57 in an overtime win over LSU New Orleans.

However, the mark didn't last long. Bubbles Hawkins went for 58 against Northern Illinois in 1974, the year after Collins left. Hawkins' record hasn't been threatened.

"I used to kid Coach (Will) Robinson that you let Bubbles break my record in a game you won by 50. When I played you needed all of them," said Collins, laughing. "It was one of those nights God had his hands on me."

Sports Illustrated's Curry Kirkpatrick was at Horton doing a story on college basketball's top guards when the Redbirds faced LSU New Orleans.

"It so happened I scored 57 on that night, and it was on the cover of Sports Illustrated," said Collins.

Collins, who was inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016, recalls seeing Horton for the first time on a recruiting visit.

"I was just a kid in the candy store walking around," said Collins. "Tom Cirks was my host. We shot hoops and went to McDonald's and ate and I said, 'This is a place for me where feel I would be like my best.'"

What also caught Collins' eye on his initial visit was something that helped him gain the nickname "Doug the Jet" in his ISU years.

"When I walked into Horton, one of the things that really took me back was the baskets went up automatically (to the ceiling). There was no stanchion," he said. "I remember going in there on drives and being able to sell yourself out because there was nothing you could run into."

Collins said he realizes moving to Redbird Arena at the time was necessary. He still remembers how small the locker rooms were at Horton where players almost bumped into each other while dressing for the game.

And he appreciates when the Redbird Arena floor was renamed "Doug Collins Court" in 2007.

Yet Collins believes something was lost when ISU made the short move to a sparkling new building that remains one of the Missouri Valley Conference's best facilities. That's why he and his wife, Kathy, who met at ISU, were overjoyed when he heard Redbird athletic director Kyle Brennan and first-year head coach Ryan Pedon wanted to play a game at Horton this season.

"I'm hoping it will be a really good crowd and the sense in a smaller building when you have a sellout or close to it, the atmosphere and excitement," said Collins, who bought T-shirts for students attending Saturday's game. "If you're having a big game and have 7,000 people (at CEFCU Arena) you miss some of that joy of being in a smaller place."

1980s glory

Terry Smith has a link to this year's squad. His grandson, Jayden Johnson, is a junior guard for the Redbirds.

Smith was disappointed to hear the north bleachers that used to be rolled out for big games won't be used Saturday.

"I'll miss the bleachers," he said, chuckling.

Smith remembers "getting chills when you walked out to the floor and the crowd would erupt," especially for big MVC games against Bradley, Wichita State and Tulsa.

"As an assistant coach, you're in a position where you have to contribute to the game plan, what's going on on the floor, making the proper adjustments," he said. "Horton Field House, especially at the beginning of my career there, was an awesome place. I found it difficult sometimes to gather my thoughts. It was just really exciting."

Horton was really buzzing in 1983 when ISU beat Tulsa in the MVC Tournament championship game to earn the league's automatic bid and the Redbirds' first NCAA Tournament appearance as a Division I school.

"There's no doubt in my mind that Horton Field House and the crowd helped us win a lot of games," said Smith.

ISU's success in the middle 1980s led to a student referendum that passed for constructing Redbird Arena.

Watching his grandson play at CEFCU Arena is a "surreal experience" for Smith.

"One thing that comes to mind when I go see him play is we never really had a chance to play in the new arena," said Smith, as Donewald and his staff were fired following the 1989 season after playing just 10 games in Redbird Arena. "The first time when I went to the arena to see him play it was, like, 'What is this place?' It felt so unfamiliar. It didn't have the same impact as Horton Field House, but I found it encouraging to see my grandson play in the arena in a place we helped build."