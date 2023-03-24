NORMAL — Illinois State football coach Brock Spack considers sixth-year players such as Peter Bussone “worth their weight in gold.”

With Bussone tipping the scales at 300 pounds, that’s a lot of precious metal.

While Spack won’t be cashing Bussone in for millions of dollars, he does see considerable value in the experience and skill of Bussone and other Redbird veterans.

“It’s been awesome. They’re really experienced,” Spack said. “They’re guys who love football. We have to be smart with them and not get them banged up.”

A Normal Community High School graduate, Bussone has played guard and center on the ISU offensive line.

“I wanted to make sure I could get the most of my education first, and second I just have a lot of passion for the game,” Bussone said. “I know this could possibly be my last year to ever play football in my life. I wanted to make sure I had no regrets coming out of it and fully use all my playing eligibility.”

Bussone has earned his undergraduate degree at ISU in exercise science. He is working on a master’s in sports management.

The Redbirds currently have a first team offensive line of Bussone at center, Kobe Rios and Justin Bromagen at guard and Hunter Zambrano and Ryan Gudaitis at tackle. That group will have plenty of competition for those spots in the fall.

Bussone will likely shift to guard when Stony Brook transfer center Larry Ross becomes healthy.

ISU also has linemen with starting experience recovering from injuries in Jake Pope and Peyton Asche. Duke transfers Ron Carr and Elijah Wroten will join the team this summer.

“It’s going to be a pretty good front before it gets over with,” said Spack. “We’ve got to figure it out. We have an idea, but we’ll see.”

Crawford to receiver

Redshirt freshman Rylan Crawford has been moved from safety to wide receiver.

“To score points, you’ve got to have receivers. We’ve got to improve our receiver room,” Spack said. “He’s really long and fast and has very good ball skills. We’re pretty excited about him.”

The 6-foot-3 Crawford is a native of Leo, Indiana.

Another new coach

Spack has secured another cornerbacks coach after recent hire Beyah Rasool left for a similar position at Bowling Green.

“He interviewed there first, and they lost a guy to the NFL,” said Spack. “NFL hirings are going later now and it’s trickling down. I understand.”

ISU’s new cornerbacks coach is Tevin Madison, who spent the 2022 season as a graduate assistant at Kansas State.

“Coach (Chris) Klieman and (former ISU assistant now at Kansas State) Brian Anderson highly recommended him and said he would be really good,” Spack said. “He was a full timer at Southeast Missouri and went back to get his master’s.”

Spring game

ISU will hold its annual Spring Showcase on April 15 at 1 p.m. at Hancock Stadium.

The public scrimmage serves as the end of spring drills.

