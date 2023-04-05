NORMAL — The Illinois State women’s basketball fortunes for the 2023-24 season received a significant boost when second leading scorer and top rebounder DeAnna Wilson announced she will be returning to the team for her final season of eligibility.

“She is coming back. That’s huge,” ISU coach Kristen Gillespie said. “She’s been here three years and been to three postseasons. She has some lofty goals for next year and articulated those to us. It’s awesome to know you have that big piece coming back.”

A 6-foot-2 post player from St. Louis, Wilson has 1,052 points and 630 rebounds over three seasons with the Redbirds. She has started 74 of 88 games at ISU and averaged 13.0 points and 7.2 rebounds this past season to earn second team all-Missouri Valley Conference honors.

Wilson joins juniors Maya Wong and Kate Bullman as starters returning from a 24-9 team. The win total was the Redbirds’ best since 2013.

ISU shared the MVC regular season championship before being knocked out in the conference tournament semifinals by Drake and from the WNIT by Missouri in the opening round.

Wong gives ISU experience at point guard. She averaged 7.7 points this past season while showing improvements in both assists (118-99) and turnovers (72-81) from the 2021-22 season.

The 6-2 Bullman averaged 7.3 points (up 2.8 from the previous year) and 6.2 rebounds. She was ISU’s top shot blocker with 50.

“That’s the exciting part for our staff and those two young women,” Gillespie said. “I think they have a whole other level to reach. They are really competitive kids. Their goal is to win another championship. We want to get back to the NCAA Tournament. They know they have to take that next step, and they’re excited to do that.”

Here are a few other takeaways from a postseason talk with Gillespie.

Three enter portal

Three Redbirds have entered the transfer portal and will not be returning to the team: 6-3 junior Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor, 6-0 junior TaShonna Wright-Gaskins and 6-1 sophomore Chloe Van Zeeland.

“It was nothing bad. They wanted bigger roles,” Gillespie said. “It was an absolute pleasure to get to coach them. I wish them nothing but the best.”

McGinnis-Taylor was the primary backup to Wilson inside. She missed 12 games because of a stress reaction in her shin and averaged 9.4 minutes, 1.9 points and 2.0 rebounds over 21 games.

Van Zeeland was limited to 11 games by injury and averaged 1.4 points and 1.3 rebounds.

“Those young women have given three and two years to our program,” said Gillespie. “We don’t win two championships without them.”

Wright-Gaskins was a spark off the bench with her defensive ability. In her only season as a Redbird, Wright-Gaskins contributed 3.9 points and 3.0 rebounds per game in 11.9 minutes. She was second on the team in both blocks (27) and steals (29).

“She is such a great young lady and she had a great year,” Gillespie said. “She was looking for something different in playing style where she would have a larger impact.”

Transfer sought

ISU plucked a graduate transfer from the Division II ranks prior to the recently completed season and Paige Robinson earned MVC Player of the Year honors.

Gillespie is searching for a similarly impactful player out of the transfer portal.

“We would like to get another guard, someone who can really shoot the ball,” said the ISU coach. “We’re looking for a player who can stretch the floor. That’s what we lost in Mary (Crompton) and Paige.

"We'll definitely get one (transfer) and may get two. We're in communication with a couple people we're in good spots with. It's a crazy time. You never know who it shakes out."

Aalsma impresses

True freshman guard Abbie Aalsma exhibited considerable potential in a reserve role.

Aalsma saw an average of 11.5 minutes while seeing action in every game. She scored 3.6 points per outing and shot 41 percent from 3-point range.

“Abbie is set to take a huge jump and we’re counting on her doing that,” Gillespie said.

Smith ready to contribute

ISU lost transfer guard Daijah Smith to a season-ending knee injury before the first game. Smith returned to practice late in the season but did not see game action.

Gillespie envisions the 5-11 Smith becoming a huge contributor next season.

“She’s going to play a big role in this. She’s a really talented scorer. She can score on all three levels,” said Gillespie. “She’s super competitive and very business-like in her approach. That’s going to help our team, that sense of toughness. She will kind of lead the way with that.”

Smith previously played at Illinois-Chicago and Indiana State before transferring to ISU from Wabash Valley College.

Injured pair

Sophomore Lexi Boles (hip) and freshman Taylor Veach (back) did not play all season because of injuries.

“Lexi will be healthy. She can start doing stuff in two weeks,” Gillespie said. “Taylor, we still haven’t cracked that code. We’re trying just about everything. It’s a really challenging situation. She hasn’t practiced in over a year. That’s tough. We’ve got to come up with the best game plan for her holistically.”

Freshmen on the way

Two incoming Redbird recruits (Shannon Dowell of O’Fallon and Brooke Coffey of Incarnate Word Academy in Bel-Nor, Missouri) both were part of state championship teams. Another recruit, Molly Lenz, finished third with her Eden Prairie, Minnesota, squad.

The 5-10 Dowell and O’Fallon captured the Class 4A championship on her future home court, CEFCU Arena. The 6-1 Coffey and Incarnate Word won their sixth straight state title with the championship game being the program’s 100th straight victory.

“Shannon is a really talented freshman. She can play the two (shooting guard) or three (small forward),” Gillespie said of the first team all-stater. “Brooke has a chance to be the most skilled player we have. She can really shoot the ball, and she’s a really gifted passer.”

The 5-8 Lenz will have the opportunity to be the primary back up to Wong at point guard.

“Mollie is the quintessential point guard,” said Gillespie. “She will have Maya to learn from and compete with every single day.”

Savannah McGowan of Armstrong High School in Minneapolis is 6-2 and plays inside.

“Savannah is a lefty post presence,” Gillespie said. “It’s tough for post players to make that transition because of how physical the game is and the pace of the game. But she has a really bright future.

“The great thing about our freshmen is they will not have any pressure coming in. They will be able to integrate themselves into our system, and they will all have a chance to compete and play.”

What’s next

Gillespie is in the process of postseason meetings with her players.

“You always want to check in and make sure everyone is good,” said the Redbirds coach. “You recap what went well and what we think they can work on. We set a great vision and a game plan moving forward. Eventually, the staff will sit down and do the same thing about our program.”

For three weeks in April, ISU players will work out in the weight room and coaches will work with players individually. Redbird players then get five weeks off before returning to campus in June.

Photos: Illinois State win 84-52 over Bradley on Thursday at CEFCU Arena.