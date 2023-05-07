NORMAL — A bit more rest for Derek Salata had the entire Illinois State baseball team feeling better Sunday at Duffy Bass Field.

ISU’s usual Friday starter for a weekend Missouri Valley Conference series, Salata hurled seven solid innings and ninth-place hitter JT Sokolove belted the go-ahead home run as the Redbirds toppled Evansville 7-2.

“I had to work on a few things. Holm was right about changing my day from Friday to Sunday,” said Salata, who allowed five hits and two earned runs while striking out seven and walking one.

“It was a couple mechanical things. I changed from keeping my fastball flat because my arm slot was a little bit different over the season. I changed from staying straight to getting on top of it.”

Holm said pitching coach R.D. Spiehs picked up a couple of issues on video and giving Salata an extra two days allowed for a second bullpen session during the week.

“I think his breaking ball command was much better and obviously the fastball played,” Holm said. “He gave us a chance to win.”

Sokolove shines

Sokolove snapped a 2-2 tie by sending the first pitch he saw from Evansville reliever Jakob Meyer over the wall in left field for his second homer of the season.

“They’ve been throwing me fastballs all weekend so I’ve got to look for a fastball,” said Sokolove. “He hung a slider and I got it out front. It’s my little brother’s birthday so it was exciting to get that for him.”

Sokolove also turned in the defensive play of the game when he jumped backward toward the wall in right field to nab a drive off the bat of Eric Roberts in the fifth.

“I started to my right and hooked back. I knew I was getting close. Auggie (center fielder Rasmussen) was yelling the track was coming up,” Sokolove said. “I knew I had to jump to make a play on it. I did expect to catch it. I knew I had a good enough read on it.”

Holm has used several players in right field this season.

“We’ve been playing with right field, trying to figure out who we’re going to play out there,” said the ISU coach. “Down the stretch we felt like JT gives us the best chance so we decided to play him. That’s as big time of a catch as you’re going to see in college baseball.”

Dale rebounds

ISU reliever Elijah Dale, who took the loss Saturday, worked a perfect two innings with one strikeout for his fifth save.

“That’s a really tough thing to do, bounce back and throw up not one zero but two zeroes after they hung an L on us,” Holm said. “That was a big time move for him.”

Other highlights

Redbird freshman left fielder Daniel Pacella stroked three hits and it easily could been four. Pacella’s first-inning shot to right field was trapped by Evansville’s Mark Shallenberger.

Not knowing if the ball was caught or not, Noah Rabin was forced at second base and Pacella settled for an RBI fielder’s choice.

Pacella also turned in a diving catch in the fourth inning.

ISU catcher Nick Strong drove in three runs on a run-scoring double in the second and a two-run single in the eighth.

MVC picture

By winning Sunday and avoiding a series sweep, ISU moved to 18-26 overall and 7-14 in the Valley. Evansville is 28-19 and 11-10 in league play.

The Redbirds are part of a five-way battle for the final three spots in the eight-team MVC Tournament with Illinois-Chicago (9-12), Valparaiso (8-13), Belmont (6-15) and Bradley (5-16).

"We’ve made our own bed,” said Holm. “We realize we’re the youngest team in the league, but these guys are fighting. We love our talent. With the young guys, it’s a little bit more of a rollercoaster than you would like as a coach.”

In the final two series of the regular season, ISU hosts UIC next weekend before traveling to Valpo on May 18-20.

Saturday's game

The Redbirds dropped a 1-0 heartbreaker on Saturday, squandering eight scoreless innings from starter Jayson Hibbard.

The Aces reached Dale for a ninth-inning run after the first two batters were retired.

Simon Scherry singled, took second on a wild pitch and scored on Evan Waggoner's double to right field.

A Pacella single gave ISU hopes to start the bottom of the ninth. Pinch runner JP Gauthier went to second on a Shaydon Kubo sacrifice bunt.

But as Rabin lined out to third base, Gauthier was doubled off second base to end the game.

Hibbard allowed six hits, walked one and struck out three. Evansville starter Donovan Schultz gave up five hits, issued one walk and fanned seven.

Aces reliever Michael Parks notched the win.

Friday's game

Evansville led 6-0 after two innings and never looked back in a 13-3 rout.

Chase Hug blasted one of three Aces' home runs and totaled six RBIs.

ISU starter Cameron Mabee was touched for nine hits and eight earned runs in four innings.

Rasmussen had two of the Redbirds' six hits. Strong cracked a solo homer.

