Reinhardt: Wright tops 100 yards as Illinois State rushing attack goes without Mueller

NORMAL — In its first full game without 2021 leading rusher Cole Mueller, Illinois State found an effective running attack.

But that success did not come until the second half of ISU’s 28-21 win over Valparaiso on Saturday at Hancock Stadium.

Limited to 33 first-half rushing yards, the Redbirds piled up 96 yards on the ground after halftime with Wenkers Wright netting 85 of his 101 yards over the final two quarters.

“I’m pretty happy the way Wenkers ran the second half,” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “Wenkers is a tough, downhill back. We got him in a little better situations a couple times in the second half to get some yardage out of him.”

Wright received 17 of 20 carries by ISU tailbacks in the second half.

“We had plays drawn up specifically for this game. When we saw it wasn’t working, we completely scrapped them and went back to our bread and butter,” said Wright. “We switched things up and got back to power and downhill running and it was to our advantage.”

Mueller has surgery

Mueller, who broke his lower left leg in the first quarter of the Sept. 3 opener at Wisconsin, underwent successful surgery this past week.

“Surgery went good. It was the best case scenario,” Mueller said. “I didn’t break it in my ankle. I broke it this far (slightly) above my ankle. It was dislocated technically. When you break your fibula, it pulls all the stuff out of whack.”

There was no doubt in Mueller’s mind he was seriously injured.

“I felt it as soon as it happened,” said Mueller. “You can ask (center Drew) Bones, I’m laying on the ground and I was like ‘I broke my leg.’ ”

According to Mueller, he will “most likely not” play again this season. “It says three months before you can go back to normal life. With sports, you have to have an extra month or two.”

Carr nets MVFC honor

ISU’s Jalen Carr was named Missouri Valley Football Conference Special Teams Player of the Week after returning a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter.

“Jalen is a fast, strong dude. That was a huge play in the game. It swung it back to us after we muffed a punt,” Spack said. “It was great to see Jalen make a play. We had some nice blocks on that deal, too.”

Vandenburgh top defender

Redbird linebacker Zeke Vandenburgh earned MVFC Defensive Player of the Week honors after registering 12 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble.

“They went empty (backfield) a lot. The opportunities were there,” Vandenburgh said. “We got in our nickel package. We didn’t do much of that last week.”

ISU totaled six sacks with the other three coming on safety blitzes. Dillon Gearhart had two and Sy Dabney one.

Jasek held out

ISU place-kicker Josh Jasek did not play for the second straight game because of a pulled muscle.

“He felt he could go, but he didn’t practice all week,” said Spack. “We’re not going to play a guy who hasn’t practiced all week. Jack (Takerian) earned the right to go out and kick because he practices every day so we did that.”

Spack decided against a 30-yard field goal attempt on fourth-and-3 from the 13 in the third quarter. Takerian later missed a fourth-quarter 37-yard field goal try on fourth-and-4 from the 20 with ISU leading 28-14.

“You want to see if we can ice the game there, and we couldn’t get it done,” Spack said. “Looking back (at passing on field goal try) I thought it was fourth and 1½ or 2. It didn’t look like quite three to me.”

Close not enough for Valpo

Although Valparaiso was a heavy underdog, Beacons coach Landon Fox was not pleased with merely playing ISU close.

“The message (to the players) was I was pissed. We missed out on an opportunity to win a football game,” Fox said. “Obviously, they’re a good team. But when you’re not executing on offense, defense and special teams at certain times, that’s what is frustrating. When you have an opportunity to beat a good team and you don’t, that hurts.”

Spack complimented Fox and his staff.

“They’re well coached,” said the ISU boss. “They did a lot better job than I did.”

Extra points

ISU cornerback Braden Price did not play because of an injury suffered in practice. He was replaced in the starting lineup by Deandre Lamont. Spack expects Price to miss “a couple weeks.”

Jude Okolo led the Redbird defensive linemen with seven tackles and was a disruptive force with two quarterback hurries.

ISU’s Noah Hickcox blocked a 40-yard Valpo field goal attempt late in the first half.

Next on the ISU schedule is Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. Mid-America Classic clash with Eastern Illinois at Hancock Stadium.