Reinhardt: What we've learned about Illinois State football in three games

Don’t for a second consider this a proclamation of prognostication prowess.

But this observer expected the Illinois State football team to hold a 2-1 record through three games.

Granted, most would come to the same conclusion after a quick gaze at the Redbirds’ nonconference schedule.

First, there was a money game at Wisconsin. There were Redbird bright spots against the then-No. 18-ranked Badgers. But the Redbirds were not going to carry a victory back across the Cheddar Curtain. Just a check.

Next came home contests against Valparaiso and Eastern Illinois, two games that quite frankly the Redbirds should win. They did, but an uneven performance against Valpo raised warning flags.

Those flags were lowered during Saturday’s impressive 35-7 thrashing of Eastern. The ISU offense moved the ball well and the defense hounded the Panthers throughout, forcing turnovers and unleashing a ferocious pass rush.

As the Redbirds take a week off before the Missouri Valley Football Conference season opens with Southern Illinois visiting Hancock Stadium on Oct. 1, here are a few things we’ve learned about Brock Spack’s team thus far along with a few items we’re not quite as sure about.

Annexstad the real deal

Minnesota transfer quarterback Zack Annexstad is everything the Redbirds hoped he would be. The Minnesota transfer has a strong, accurate arm. He can make difficult throws, hangs tough in the pocket and can run when called upon to do so.

“He did some good things. Some things he missed. He didn’t play as well as he’s capable,” ISU coach Brock Spack said of Annexstad’s performance against Eastern. “I think he’s capable of a lot more. He made some really nice throws, and he’s running the offense very well. He got us into some good plays and out of some bad plays.”

Annexstad completed 19 of 33 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for a 2-yard score and earned Missouri Valley Football Conference Newcomer of the Week honors for his efforts.

One concern is Annexstad’s five interceptions through three games. Spack believes his signal-caller’s judgment will improve with more action in his first extended playing time since 2018.

“I don’t think there’s any doubt about that,” said Spack. “He hasn’t played a lot since his freshman year. When you don’t get a lot of playing time in live games, it takes a little time. The passing game takes a little time. I think we’re just scratching the surface of how good we’re going to be throwing the football.”

No receiver shortage

ISU does not lack for receiving targets. Its 50 receptions have been doled out to 14 receivers.

Tight end Bryson Deming leads the way with eight receptions, while slot receiver J’Kalon Carter and wide receiver Daniel Sobkowicz have six each.

“He (Annexstad) goes wherever his read takes him. Tony does a good job of calling plays,” Spack said of offensive coordinator Tony Petersen. "It’s hard to really predict where he’s going to go with the ball. Who are you going to defend?”

Speedy Ohio transfer Jerome Buckner caught his first pass in the Eastern game and is poised to become a bigger contributor.

“I would like to get Buck the ball. He’s been a little dinged up. He hasn’t really been available where he feels really good to play,” said Spack. “This week he was feeling much better. You could tell on the practice field he was ready to play more.”

Receiver Tristan Bailey could have played against Eastern, according to Spack, but was held out to rest a sore ankle.

Vandenburgh in beast mode

Redbird outside linebacker Zeke Vandenburgh wants to play in the NFL, and he’s showing the type of game-altering ability to draw the notice of pro scouts.

Vandenburgh was named Valley Defensive Player of the Week for the second straight week after the Eastern game. Over three games, Vandenburgh has 30 tackles, seven for loss yardage, five sacks, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble, one pass break up and two quarterback hurries.

“The most important reason is how he practices. He’s stacking day after day of good practices,” Spack said. “He’s learned that the last two years, and it’s starting to pay off for him.

"He’s around the line of scrimmage more than he was in the past. He’s strong enough and big enough he can hold his own there, and he’s also got pretty good speed and is a good pass rusher. He’s playing very well.”

Secondary matters

ISU’s defensive backs have been playmakers with six interceptions, two each by Franky West and Jeff Bowens.

The secondary is blending its holdovers with transfers Larry Tracy III, Sy Dabney and Deandre Lamont.

As the process continues, the Redbirds will need to cut down on wide open receivers downfield, which has happened too often thus far.

Who gets carries?

ISU’s ball-carrying situation was tossed into turmoil when Cole Mueller suffered a broken leg in the first quarter of the Wisconsin game.

After Wenkers Wright rushed for 101 yards against Valpo, he also went down early in the Eastern contest with a shoulder sprain.

Wright may return for the next game after the bye week. Then again, he may not be ready. That leaves Pha’leak Brown, Nigel White and Rashad Lampkin next in line for carries.

Brown got the most action after Wright departed with eight carries for 28 yards. Yet Lampkin was particularly impressive late with 35 yards on four attempts.

Don’t forget Lampkin was contending for carries last season before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

“It was good to see Rashad out there. He did some nice things,” Spack said. “I thought Pha’leak played well. He got hit pretty hard a couple times from behind. He did a good job of hanging on to the ball and getting positive yardage when there wasn’t a lot of yardage to be made.”

Kicking issues

The Redbirds have attempted just one field goal with Jack Takerian’s 37-yard try sailing wide.

Takerian is better served concentrating on punting where half of his 16 punts have been downed inside the 20-yard line and ISU opponents have a net of minus 7 yards on returns.

The bye week should help transfer kicker Josh Jasek get back to 100 percent after a muscle pull.

The Redbirds will need to convert field goals to prevail in tight Missouri Valley matchups.