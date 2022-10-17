Reinhardt: Two narrow wins benefit Illinois State in numerous ways

When Ian Wagner's extra point sailed wide late in the third quarter, the math came easy.

Illinois State led after its only touchdown of the game, yet the Redbirds were vulnerable. Even a South Dakota field goal would erase ISU's 12-10 lead.

That field goal never came thanks to a stout Redbird defense and a critical first down in the final 1:10 that kept the ball out of the Coyotes' hands.

After a heartbreaking 19-14 loss to Southern Illinois on Oct. 1, the Redbirds have responded by delivering the discomfort instead of absorbing the pain with back-to-back two-point victories over Northern Iowa and South Dakota.

At 4-2, ISU has already matched last season's win total. And the Redbirds have done so not by being flashy or dominant but by being resilient.

"I think it's huge for the team. It shows our guys have fight and we're ready to play all the way to the end of the fourth quarter," said linebacker Kenton Wilhoit. "In the Missouri Valley, that's huge because every game you've got to be ready to do that. That's two big momentum wins we can carry into next week."

Coach Brock Spack's team hasn't given itself a single reason to be cocky or complacent. Yet the gift of quiet confidence in stressful situations is wrapped in an unseen package in the Kaufman Football Building.

"Every team has to learn how to win," Spack said. "Even teams that are veteran teams have got to come back the next year and learn how to win again. This team is finding ways to win. It's different from week to week, but they are finding ways to win close games. Good teams win close games."

The offense needs to become more consistent and finish off more drives with points if the good times are to continue. But for ISU to emerge with a win Saturday considering the offensive line had to make numerous adjustments before and during the game speaks volumes.

The Redbirds were already missing starters Pete Bussone (concussion) and Jake Pope (torn pectoral). ISU then lost left tackle Hunter Zambrano to a possible concussion in the second quarter.

Remaining starters Ryan Gudaitis, Peyton Asche, Drew Bones and Kobe Rios were assisted by reserves Justin Bromagen, Daniel Forystek and Zach Mueller. Frequent substitutions were made and Gudaitis saw snaps at both guard and tackle.

"It was baling wire and masking tape out there in the second half with our front," Spack said. "But we were able to put some guys out there who competed and stayed in front of 'em and we moved the ball a little bit."

So when is the last time the Redbirds finished a game with 12 points?

That would be a 14-12 loss to Youngstown State in 2000. Actually, ISU had dropped the last seven games when it walked off the field with 12 before Saturday

Twelve points in a win? That requires climbing in the way-back machine and traveling to 1963. Coach Edwin Struck's team opened its season with a 12-7 victory over Millikin.

The Redbirds aren't just learning to win, they are learning to win with 12.