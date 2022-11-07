Reinhardt: Tommy Rittenhouse rises to occasion in Illinois State loss

It was a great start to a first start for Tommy Rittenhouse.

Taking over for ailing Illinois State quarterback Zack Annexstad, Rittenhouse took the first snap from center Drew Bones and motored around right end 42 yards for a touchdown.

And while the Rittenhouse-led Redbirds held the lead deep into the fourth quarter, Youngstown State scored the game-winning touchdown with five seconds remaining Saturday in a 19-17 ISU loss played under extremely windy conditions at Hancock Stadium.

“I’ve got to be confident in my abilities. Go out there and have fun and play my game,” Rittenhouse said. “I knew after that touchdown there was a lot more ballgame left.”

Rittenhouse rushed for a team-best 81 yards on 10 carries and completed 7 of 14 passes for 103 yards in the redshirt freshman’s starting debut.

“Tommy played very well, I thought, for his first start,” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “He really was calm. He didn’t have any jitters.”

Annexstad was suffering from a sore throwing shoulder after a hard fall the week before on a scramble at North Dakota State.

“It was a longshot to see if he could play,” said Spack of Annexstad. “We’ll see how he feels this next week. Tommy was prepared.”

Rittenhouse received practice time with the first team offense during the week.

“I was talking with Zack all week, seeing how he was feeling,” Rittenhouse said. “I was anticipating yesterday (Friday) and Thursday I was going to start. I got the go ahead this (Saturday) morning.”

Rittenhouse had a particularly effective chemistry with fellow redshirt freshman receiver Daniel Sobkowicz, who caught six passes for 96 yards.

Not only did ISU play without Annexstad, the Redbirds were without left tackle Hunter Zambrano because of a last-minute illness. And, tight end and leading receiver Tanner Taula suffered a leg injury in the first half and did not return.

“I’m proud of our team from the standpoint they have had so much adversity thrown at them all season,” said Spack. “It's been tough. This game was unbelievable. They keep fighting. I thought they busted their butts.”

At 5-4, ISU needs to finish the regular season with two wins to receive serious consideration for an FCS playoffs at-large berth. The Redbirds travel to No. 1-ranked South Dakota State on Saturday before closing the regular season at home on Nov. 19 in an 11 a.m. matchup with winless Western Illinois.

“These kids will bounce back and go back to work and respond the right way,” insisted Spack. “We learn from it and we move on. Our goals are in front of us. We can still get eligible for the playoffs, and we can still have a winning season, which is very important.”

A trip to Brookings, S.D., would not be among the top choices for a hurting team to claim a win on the rebound. But after letting the Youngstown State game slip away, that’s the hand the Redbirds have dealt themselves.