Overdue? Certainly.

Yet somehow the timing seemed perfect Monday afternoon as basketball coaches and athletic department personnel from both Bloomington-Normal universities gathered in the media room at Illinois State’s CEFCU Arena.

ISU men’s basketball coach Ryan Pedon and Illinois Wesleyan coach Ron Rose sat side by side to announce that the schools would play for the first time since 1970 in an Oct. 29 exhibition.

And a good idea became a great one when Redbird women’s coach Kristen Gillespie and her Titan counterpart Mia Smith confirmed their teams would square off Oct. 29 as well to open a Twin Cities twin bill beginning at 1 p.m. at CEFCU.

It’s important to realize and acknowledge that for ISU and IWU to get together on the court, the decision makers at each institution had to first get together off the court.

For decades when the question was asked why the Redbirds and Titans didn't play each other, the answer was usually the schools couldn’t agree on how the gate receipts would be split.

Or maybe one or both sides simply didn’t want to play. Possibly IWU would rather hold on to the glory of its 1970 win being the last game of the rivalry.

Or maybe ISU didn’t want to assume the risk of suffering a humbling loss to its Division III neighbor.

After the jovial news conference broke up and with a mid-afternoon deadline looming, this scribe sat with his back to the crowd to attack his laptop’s keyboard.

What he heard were not quick farewells and beelines for the door. There was laughter, there were photos taken, there were genuine well wishes extended, especially to IWU’s director of athletic communications Katie Gonzales, who is recovering from a broken foot but still attended.

These coaching staffs know and like each other, especially on the women’s side where Smith and Gillespie have formed a friendship. It’s not unusual to see one at the other’s game.

Smith and Gillespie also share a fondness for Brian Ehresman, a current Titan assistant coach and former ISU graduate assistant and video coordinator.

“Two guys we adore more than anybody could possibly adore are Coach Brian Ehresman and Coach Scott Gillespie,” Smith said of Kristen’s cousin and assistant coach. “This game probably came together a couple years ago when they were en route to a recruiting event. They said, ‘Do you think we could talk our head coaches into playing this game?’ and here we are.”

Monday's common theme was respect and it was sincere. Gillespie’s first head coaching job was at D3 Benedictine, and she is well aware Smith has a national championship on her coaching resume.

And even though Pedon is only in his second year as the Redbird men’s head coach, he knows well of IWU coach Ron Rose and the history of the Titan program. Pedon played his college basketball at D3 Wooster.

“Two thoughts went through my head when we were discussing the possibility of this. No. 1 is respect,” Pedon said. “Ron Rose has been around for a long time and is one helluva coach. I have great admiration for him and know the kind of program he’s led for a long time. Mia included. She’s been there 25 years and is a legend in her own right as well.

“Second was community. This is an opportunity for us to unite our community. I love the idea of doing good in our community. I’m leaning into that for our program."

Pedon and Rose struck up a conversation at an event in Milwaukee that eventually bore fruit.

“He said ‘Ryan, would you ever entertain the idea?’ I said ‘Yes’ right away,” recalled Pedon. “He beat me to the punch. I was going to approach him in the offseason. It’s something we’ve had our eye on for a while.”

“For several years it really wasn’t discussed a lot in terms of actually getting to play this game. It’s interesting how the timing just wasn’t quite right,” Rose said. “After the conversation I had with Coach Pedon, I went to our administration and they were supportive.

"It kind of all fell together, especially when the aspect of community came up. The thought we could make this a community event and do some good for the community is just a win-win.”

Oh yeah, what about that sticky subject of money. Credit to both sides for sidestepping that pitfall to make these games a reality.

Proceeds from the $20 general admission tickets (good for both games) will be split between the Western Avenue Community Center in Bloomington and a mental health collaboration of the two universities.

With four coaches on the dais, Monday also served as the unofficial start of game planning.

“I might have to change our play names because of Brian,” said Kristen Gillespie, shooting a smile at Ehresman in the back of the room. “How they play and the tempo they play, their pressing style will be something unique we don’t see a lot. Some of our younger players will be thrown in the fire right away handling that pressure.

“But this is so much bigger than basketball. Hopefully what grows out of this is more neutral fans will want to come to both of our games.”

With more size and athleticism, the DI Redbirds are the clear favorites in both games. But no matter the outcomes, Bloomington-Normal is the winner.

“What a hotbed Bloomington-Normal is for basketball,” Smith said. “I don’t think you could do it any place better than right here in Bloomington-Normal.”

Thankfully — and finally — we get to find out on Oct. 29. I will be there. Wouldn’t miss it.

As Pedon so accurately observed, "it's been a long time coming."