Reinhardt: Illinois State offense rounding into promising form

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – Illinois State began the season with a new quarterback, a new offensive coordinator and lost its top tailback to a season-ending injury in the opener.

Perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised the Redbird offense didn’t fully shift into high gear until the fifth game.

Yet there it was Saturday at the UNI-Dome. Strong rushing, pinpoint passing and high percentage third down efficiency.

ISU amassed a season-high 409 yards of total offense in a 23-21 Missouri Valley Football Conference victory over Northern Iowa and did it in a multitude of ways.

“Some of the throw he made today … ,” marveled ISU coach Brock Spack of quarterback Zack Annexstad. “All the coaches were like ‘oh my God, did you see that throw, did you see that catch.’ It was one nice catch after another and one nice throw after another on third down to convert.”

The Redbirds turned 8 of 11 third downs into first downs while building a 20-14 lead entering halftime and finished at 13 of 20. Give Spack, whose team was at 43 percent over the first four games, 65 percent third down conversion and he will take it every time.

Annexstad continues to settle in as ISU’s starter. The Minnesota starter for seven games in 2018, Annexstad completed 29 of 41 passes for 257 yards.

“We wanted to mix up tempos, and I think it worked well today,” said Annexstad of the Redbirds occasionally shifting into a hurry-up offense. “We would have liked to put up a few more points and finish a few drives. The guys gave a really good effort. I’m really proud of them.”

ISU scored on all four first half drives with Wenkers Wright showing off his skills as both a runner and receiver. But what’s even more important is that after Wright tweaked a hamstring and was held out, Nigel White stepped in.

White used his speed to find seams on the outside and battled for tough inside yardage. That’s not easy for a 175-pounder, and Spack was impressed.

“I thought Nigel came up big. He ran hard and he got hard yards,” said the ISU coach. “He’s not a very big kid, but he’s worked so hard on his strength and conditioning, his hands, his blocking. He’s turned himself into a really good back. He played really, really well. Even some 3-yard runs were tremendous runs.”

Assuming Wright’s hamstring ailment is as minor as he insists it is, the hard-charging Wright and the “Florida fast” White make a strong tailback partnership. And both are proving themselves as capable receivers.

White finished with 69 yards rushing and 26 receiving Saturday, while Wright ran for 54 and caught passes for 55.

And best of luck to opponents hoping to zero in on one or two ISU receivers. The Redbirds, who have nine players with eight or more receptions, are throwing to their tailbacks and tight ends more than they have in several years along with having multiple threats at wideout.

At next Saturday’s 2 p.m. homecoming game against South Dakota, check out place-kicker Ian Wagner in warmups. It’s like arriving early to watch a major league slugger take batting practice.

Wagner kicks the football like he’s mad at the net.The ball explodes off his foot. In his first action of the season, the redshirt freshman booted field goals of 33, 25 and 41 yards while pulling a 29-yard try wide.

“The one he hit down there (from 41) looked like it was good from 60, an absolute rocket,” Spack said. “That’s what we’ve seen in practice. He’s really talented.”

The ISU coach leans conservative more often than not when making game management decisions, but deciding to go for it on fourth down twice in the second quarter led to 10 Redbird points.

On fourth-and-2 at the UNI 3-yard line, Wright powered into the end zone.

“I thought we had to score touchdowns at that point in the game and not kick field goals,” said Spack. “There was a lot of strategy in the game, thinking through situations.”

On the final drive of the half, ISU faced fourth and inches on its own 49. An Annexstad sneak netted the first down but not by much. That possession ended with a field goal on the final snap before halftime.

The options available to Annexstad and offensive coordinator/play caller Tony Petersen are seemingly endless. Petersen’s creativity and Annexstad’s ability to distribute the football bode well for the remainder of the season.