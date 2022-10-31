Reinhardt: Illinois State must present convincing playoff case over next three games

The line forms behind top four nationally ranked South Dakota State and North Dakota State in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

And if Illinois State wants an FCS playoff berth, the Redbirds may need to be at the front of that line.

A 24-7 loss to North Dakota State left ISU with a 5-3 overall record and a 3-2 league mark. That puts the Redbirds in a jumbled pack of Valley teams with North Dakota (5-3, 3-2), Southern Illinois (5-4, 4-2), Northern Iowa (5-4, 4-2) and Youngstown State (5-3, 3-2).

Of that group of five, one will certainly make the playoffs behind SDSU and NDSU. Two should be part of the FCS postseason and three could sneak in. It’s all about jockeying for position the rest of the way.

Although the Valley has occasionally squeezed a 6-5 team into the field, five overall losses will likely by kryptonite in 2022. ‘

That puts Northern Iowa and Southern Illinois in a precarious position.

The Panthers need to win at home against No. 1-ranked SDSU and on the road versus South Dakota to hit 7-4. The Salukis would have to knock off NDSU in Carbondale and win at Youngstown State to reach 7-4.

It is especially important to ISU for Southern to reach five defeats because the Salukis own a head-to-head decision over the Redbirds.

To these eyes, North Dakota is sitting in the most favorable chair. The Fighting Hawks will be favored at Indiana State and at home against South Dakota before closing the regular season in a matchup with NDSU in Fargo.

North Dakota would likely be in at 7-4 and in line ahead of ISU at 7-4 because of strength of schedule. The programs do not play each other this season.

ISU must rebound quickly from Saturday’s loss to NDSU. Youngstown State visits Hancock Stadium for a 2 p.m. contest. The loser will be a longshot for playoff consideration.

After facing the Penguins, the Redbirds travel to Brookings to meet mighty SDSU and close with a home game against winless Western Illinois.

A 7-4 record with wins over Youngstown and Western and a loss to the Jackrabbits would put ISU in the playoff conversation but would not be a lock.

The Redbirds have lost to quality teams in Wisconsin, Southern Illinois, NDSU and potentially SDSU, but a statement win is missing from the resume.

But at 7-4, ISU’s chances would increase if no more than one other Valley team from the pack of five contenders has four or less losses. If the Redbirds can’t be third in line from the MVFC, they must be fourth.

It’s a popular thought that the Missouri Valley is a bit down this season. That thought, of course, comes from those outside the conference who are weary of seeing five or even six MVFC teams selected for the playoffs.

Those within the Valley argue that the league is tougher top to bottom (with the exception of Western Illinois) than any FCS conference. I believe that to be true, but will it make a difference on Selection Sunday?

Thoughts from Fargo

A Fargo journalist walked down press row to chat after ISU took an early 7-0 lead over the Bison and said he felt like it was the Redbirds' day.

He was wrong.

ISU quarterback Zack Annexstad and linebacker Jeremiah Jordan both pointed to poor execution in the second half as the culprit in the 24-7 loss.

That was a problem, but Coach Brock Spack was even more on target when he said, "we didn't match their intensity" in the second half.

There was an air of inevitability at the Fargodome after the Bison surged ahead 17-7 in the third quarter, and the Redbirds were unable to pierce it.

Saturday was 12 straight NDSU wins over ISU. That streak won't be snapped or extended until 2025. The Bison and Redbirds do not play the next two seasons.