Reinhardt: Illinois State football needs to sharpen play to keep winning

Call it what you want.

Tidying up the house. Smoothing out the rough edges. Tying up loose ends.

And although the Illinois State football team has every right to be smiling about its 5-2 start, that’s what the Redbirds have to do. And soon.

ISU lost a potential 10 points in kicking game miscues and committed two turnovers that Indiana State turned into 14 points Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Yet the Redbirds persevered for a 27-21 Missouri Valley Football Conference victory.

“We’re really good in adverse situations,” ISU coach Brock Spack said after his team won its third Valley game in four outings. “We’re not going to give up.”

Those are admirable qualities that have served the Redbirds quite well thus far. But with two top five nationally ranked teams left on ISU’s schedule, that alone won’t be enough to land the Redbirds in the FCS playoffs.

Even in the wins, there have been too many mistakes, too many openings given to the opponent. That tendency will eventually come back to haunt the Redbirds if they do not remedy it.

What we do know thus far is the talent exists both offensively and defensively to launch ISU into the postseason.

The offense has a capable quarterback and leader in Zack Annexstad and is capable of moving the ball on the ground or through the air. The defense is solid, sometimes rock solid.

Yet the Redbird defenders must eliminate plays like Indiana State’s 67-yard second-half touchdown pass to Dante Hendrix that brought the Sycamores within six points. Hendrix snared a relatively short pass near the right sideline and broke multiple tackles on his way to the end zone.

It’s doubtful ISU would survive such a letdown against No. 4-ranked North Dakota State, Saturday’s opponent in Fargo, or No. 1 South Dakota State on Nov. 12 in Brookings.

The ISU offense has run hot and cold. The Redbirds scored 20 first-quarter points Saturday and just seven the rest of the way.

In a five-point loss to Southern Illinois on Oct. 1, ISU didn’t score in the first half, rendering a second-half rally too little, too late. The Redbirds managed just three second-half points and held off Northern Iowa 23-21 the next week.

Expecting points in every quarter is unrealistic, but Annexstad knows the Redbirds can do better.

“The thing that’s awesome is we have so much room for improvement,” said the first-year starter who transferred from Minnesota. “There were so many points we left on the field we should have capitalized on (at Indiana State). That starts with me. There will be three or four plays on film I say ‘come on Zack.’ I’ve got to play better. We’ve got to play better as an offense, and we will do that.”

The ISU offense does seem to possess unrealized potential. Wenkers Wright gives the Redbirds a strong running game, and Annexstad has plenty of receiving options.

Two particularly intriguing receivers are Jalen Carr and Jerome Buckner. Both have game-changing speed and are becoming bigger parts of the offense as the season wears on.

Tight end Tanner Taula is emerging as one of the Valley’s best at the position. And if Bryson Deming can put a nagging ankle injury totally behind him, Redbird opponents could find themselves getting burned by the “other” tight end.

ISU still wasn't part of the FCS national top 25 released Monday. But do the Redbirds belong there?

My answer is yes. Any 5-2, 3-1 team in the country’s top conference should be in the top 25.

The guess here is the poll voters aren’t overly impressed with who the Redbirds have beaten so far. No top 25 squads are on the list.

ISU could change that this weekend. National powerhouse North Dakota State awaits the Redbirds for a 2:30 p.m. game at the Fargodome on Saturday.

The Bison were on a bye this past week, giving them extra time to stew over losing the Dakota Marker to South Dakota State on Oct. 15 as well as prepare for ISU.

Cut down on mistakes, boost the offensive efficiency and knock off NDSU. That would get the Redbirds ranked and would be a huge stride toward a playoff berth.