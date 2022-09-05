Reinhardt: Mueller's loss overshadows Illinois State positives from Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — On the scale of Illinois State disappointment Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium, the 38-0 Wisconsin victory ranked no higher than second.

The No. 1 reason for Redbird angst was clearly the likely season-ending injury to tailback Cole Mueller.

Mueller looked sharp, gaining 21 yards on three carries. But on the third carry the redshirt sophomore didn’t get up.

First, trainers tending to Mueller tapped their head. That’s a sign that the injury is serious and a cart will be needed to take the player off the field.

Mueller rushed for 977 yards last season for an offense that struggled to pass. Now it appears those three carries will be his last of 2022.

I saw Mueller briefly after the game on crutches with his left leg in a cast. This was not the time or the place for an interview. We exchanged glances and shakes of the head at his misfortune.

With Wenkers Wright taking over at tailback, the Redbirds continued to drive, marching to the Wisconsin 9-yard line before an interception return for a touchdown fired up the Badgers’ faithful.

“It’s unfortunate. It’s football,” ISU quarterback Zack Annexstad said of regrouping after Mueller's injury. “We all care for Cole a lot. He’s a really talented played. But it’s next guy up in that situation.”

Fortunately for the Redbirds, they do have a next guy. Several of them, actually. Tailback may be the deepest position on the team, and that depth will be tested the rest of the season.

Along with Wright, Pha’leak Brown and Nigel White received carries. Also available when ISU faces Valparaiso in the home opener next Saturday are youngsters Rashad Lampkin, Sean Allen and Lavarion Logan.

“Obviously, you don’t want to lose Cole, but it’s a position we’re fairly deep at,” said Coach Brock Spack. “I feel really good about it. I think we’ll be OK there.”

A 38-point loss is certainly no reason for celebration, even to the 18th-ranked team in the nation. But delving further into the evening at festive Camp Randall unearths more positives for ISU.

It doesn’t require a trip in the way back machine to recall a far worse effort by the Redbirds against an FBS foe.

In the second game of the 2021 season, ISU lost 28-0 at Western Michigan, and the details were particularly grisly. The Redbirds managed just four first downs, 28 net yards rushing and 57 yards of total offense. ISU was stuffed from beginning to end.

The Broncos were a solid team and finished at 8-5, but they were not of the 2022 Badgers’ caliber.

Yet against Wisconsin, ISU registered 14 first downs and 243 yards of offense.

“Honestly, I think our guys are encouraged right now as weird as that sounds losing 38-0,” Annexstad said. “Obviously, we didn’t like the result. But I think the guys are encouraged what we can do. We moved the ball well. We have to finish some of those drives.”

Annexstad was another resounding positive. He did toss two interceptions, but completed two-thirds of his passes (16 of 24) for 186 yards.

The Minnesota transfer’s ability to complete back-shoulder passes to well-covered receivers was a revelation. And downfield tosses of 23 yards or more to Wright, Daniel Sobkowicz, Jalen Carr and Brock Annexstad showed there are capable targets.

This Redbird team is better than the group that finished 4-7 last season. The offense is much improved and the defense still appears solid, especially if it can button up the big plays pulled off by the Badgers.

Seeing some ISU points scored either before or after Camp Randall literally rocked to “Jump Around” between the third and fourth quarters would have been nice but merely cosmetic.

Still, the Redbirds left Madison with considerably more optimism than after the Western Michigan debacle last season.

In my experience covering ISU going back to the 1980s, a better opponent does not leap to mind.

What that means for the rest of the season remains to be seen, but I still see a 7-4 season as difficult but attainable for the Redbirds.