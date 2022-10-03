Reinhardt: Blown call costs Illinois State dearly, but leave it at that

Trying to avoid the wrath of the Missouri Valley Football Conference office, Brock Spack and Daniel Sobkowicz chose their words carefully after Illinois State’s controversial loss to Southern Illinois.

Michael Jackson couldn’t have danced around the questions more delicately or skillfully.

The scene was Hancock Stadium on Saturday and ISU’s conference opener. After looking overmatched the first half, the Redbirds had regrouped, rallied and had a remarkable comeback win in their sights.

On third and 8 from the SIU 13-yard line, ISU quarterback Zack Annexstad eyed Daniel Sobkowicz in the right corner of the end zone. The fact there was contact between Sobkowicz and the Saluki defender is indisputable.

No flag was thrown, Annexstad was sacked on fourth down and the Redbirds were left with a bitter 19-14 loss to SIU.

“I don’t know. I can’t really comment,” said Spack, who received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for protesting the lack of a penalty. “You saw it. Watch the replay. We got two PIs (pass interference) called against us in the game from the same official, and I really didn’t see it. It was interesting.”

Sobkowicz wasn’t biting either when questioned by the media.

“We shouldn’t be making excuses,” he said initially.

When pressed for his thoughts on the play, Sobkowicz offered simply, “I tried to make a play on the ball and couldn’t.”

The Redbirds still would have had to punch the ball in the end zone from the 1-yard line had the flag been thrown, but they never got that chance.

ISU director of athletics Kyle Brennan posted a video on Twitter of the play in question that appears to show Sobkowicz’s feet leaving the ground but his arms being held down.

No fool, Brennan’s words that accompanied the tweet simply thanked ISU fans for showing up to the tune of over 11,000. Brennan did not address the play in question in any way.

With the game on the line, the officiating crew blew it. The official who should have thrown the flag did not and no one else in stripes stepped in to make a call that needed to be made.

To be crystal clear, this is not a call to arms.

Do not check the official box score, rewind the video tape and come up with the name of the official who made the mistake so that person could be vilified on social media or even harassed if any contact information could be unearthed.

Seriously, don’t. Such behavior is reprehensible and sadly all too common in other aspects of our life.

The official made a mistake that went a long way toward deciding the game. That’s unfortunate and we won’t know for several more weeks how damaging it was to ISU’s postseason chances.

But that mistake could have been made by Annexstad, who also declined to target the official after the game. Annexstad could have thrown an interception on the same play or overthrown a wide open receiver.

Or the blame could have been leveled on Sobkowicz. Perhaps the Southern defender had fallen and Sobkowicz had dropped an easy game-winner.

In either case, flooding Annexstad or Sobkowicz with nasty social media comments or, God forbid, actual threats would be inappropriate and wrong.

The point is mistakes are made when humans congregate to play organized sports. It’s not easy to swallow for the Redbirds, but it’s the only answer and unfortunately the only real option.

ISU has to move on.

And wouldn’t it be a tremendous story on Selection Sunday if the Redbirds are part of the FCS playoff field and can look back at Saturday with a “we overcame that” smile.