DES MOINES, Iowa — Illinois State's basketball team faced about a five-hour bus ride home Wednesday night after getting run out of Knapp Center in the second half by surging Drake.

Redbird head coach Ryan Pedon hoped his team would forget all about an 82-51 defeat to the Bulldogs by the time they got back to campus.

"At this point in the season I don't want them to stew in it the next three days," said Pedon, as the 31-point margin represented ISU's worst loss of the season. "There's points in the year where you have to process it and move on quickly. This is one of those times.

"The most important thing to me is get them prepared to send our seniors off right on Sunday. That's important to me that we do that."

Shooting woes

ISU went ice cold in the second half, which isn't a particularly good idea when going against Drake these days. The Bulldogs pulled away from a 10-point halftime lead to record their 10th straight win and send ISU to its season-high sixth loss in a row.

The Redbirds dropped to 11-20 overall and 5-14 in the Missouri Valley Conference while preparing for Sunday's 2 p.m. regular-season finale against Evansville at CEFCU Center.

Drake (24-6) is on the other end of the spectrum, going to 15-4 in the MVC and setting up a winner-take-all league championship game against co-leader Bradley on Sunday in Peoria.

"That's a really good team," said Pedon of the veteran Bulldogs, who beat Bradley by 25 last month at Knapp Center. "They have a whole lot of experience and tonight was their Senior Night. I don't think any team in our conference would have beaten them."

Darius Burford paced ISU with 16 points, but only two came in the second half, and grabbed eight rebounds. Seneca Knight added 13 points and 11 rebounds for his second double-double of the season.

Sophomore Tucker DeVries led Drake with 18 points. The Bulldogs' four seniors who were honored all enjoyed good nights. D.J. Wilkins made five 3-pointers and scored 15 points, while Garrett Sturtz added 14 points. Roman Penn contributed 12 points, seven rebounds and three assists and Sardaar Calhoun had nine points off the bench.

Drake shot 49.1% from the field and was 9 of 26 on 3-pointers. The Bulldogs grabbed a 38-32 rebounding advantage.

The Redbirds shot 40% in the first half while trailing 42-32 at the break. But in the second half, ISU started 2 of 16 with both makes on Liam McChesney dunks.

ISU finished 6 of 26 from the field and 1 of 10 on 3-pointers in the second half. The Redbirds ended up 31.1% from the field and 5 of 20 outside the arc.

Big Drake run

McChesney's dunk and two free throws by Knight cut Drake's lead to 46-36 early in the second half. But by the time of another McChesney dunk, the Bulldogs went on a 15-2 run to open a 61-38 lead with 9:16 left, and ISU was never able to get closer than 21 again.

Pedon felt turnovers (14 total) and rebounding were big keys that allowed Drake to blow open the lead.

"They have a way of wearing on you," he said. "They hit some shots and we gave them some second-chance opportunities there in that sequence of five-six minutes from being down 10 to being over, basically.

"For the most part our rebounding was pretty good. But in the second half, the first eight minutes, I was not pleased with our rebounding. They had been even with or outrebounded 16 straight Missouri Valley Conference teams. We were plus-three on them at halftime on the glass."

He's 3-for-3 from deep ☔️ pic.twitter.com/kU0ZfUUZZu — Illinois State Men's Basketball (@Redbird_MBB) February 23, 2023

Close in first half

Burford's 3-pointer gave the Redbirds a 21-20 lead with 11:06 left in the first half before a 7-0 run by the Bulldogs, capped by Wilkins' 3-pointer, put Drake ahead by six.

DeVries sank two free throws to give Drake its biggest first-half lead at 36-25 with 4:57 left before the Bulldogs settled for a 10-point advantage at the break.

"The first half played out pretty well," said Pedon. "The difference was they had a guy hit 3 of 5 3s. Statistically, if you look at it, that was the difference. He hit some of those in transition. Our transition defense sort of lagged there in the first half. That was a real separator for them at halftime."

Injury update

McChesney missed the last two games with back spasms. He played 15 minutes off the bench and contributed four points and two rebounds.

"He was ginger at times, but other times he looked like he was moving fairly fluidly," said Pedon. "I know he was sore. I took him out in the second half because I could tell he wasn't feeling great."

Knight was ill during Saturday's loss at Indiana State and only scored two points after combining for 42 the previous two games. The fifth-year senior wing showed early he was back to full strength, taking the ball inside the Bulldogs' defense.

With 14:53 left, Knight was chasing a loose rebound and stepped on teammate Luke Kasubke's foot. Knight rolled his right ankle and was on the court in pain for a couple minutes before getting back up and going to the bench.

"He was asking me to go back in," said Pedon.

The ISU coach put Knight back in the game. But he failed to score again and when the score got out of hand, Pedon took Knight out for good.

Knight and Colton Sandage, Alex Kotov and Harouna Sissoko will be honored Sunday in a postgame ceremony on Senior Day. Kotov and Sissoko still have a year of eligibility remaining if they choose but elected to go through the ceremony.

