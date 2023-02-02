Redbirds never trail, but needs overtime to slip past UIC as Darius Burford returns to score 18

NORMAL — Darius Burford looked like a hockey goaltender wearing a protective mask Wednesday night to protect an orbital bone fracture he suffered in practice last week.

Yet there was no hiding his emotions after losing the ball with six seconds left in regulation and Illinois State tied with UIC in another nailbiting Missouri Valley Conference finish.

"I don't know if you saw me on the bench, but I had my head down and was all mad," said Burford, the Redbirds' junior guard. "My teammates picked me up and got the big-time stop, got back into OT. We already knew we were going to come out with it."

ISU, which scored the game's first 13 points and never trailed, survived the five-minute overtime session. Burford led four Redbirds in double figures with 18 points as ISU held off the pesky Flames, 68-62, before a relieved CEFCU Arena crowd of 3,409.

"We don't apologize for wins around here. Really thankful to come out on the right side tonight," said ISU head coach Ryan Pedon. "I'm proud of our team the way they battled through a lot of adversity and ups and downs. Give UIC a lot of credit. I thought their guards were sensational tonight. They're really hard to guard and athletic. They've given a lot of teams a lot of problems."

Luke Kasubke, who sank a huge 3-pointer in overtime, added 14 points as the Redbirds improved to 10-14 overall and 5-8 in the league ahead of Saturday's 4 p.m. game against Belmont in Nashville, Tenn. Kendall Lewis contributed his third straight double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds while Seneca Knight scored 11 points before fouling out.

Flames go for late win

UIC (9-15, 1-12), which beat the Redbirds by four in Chicago on Dec. 28 for its only league win, was led by senior guard Tre Anderson with a season-high 29 points thanks to six 3-pointers. Guard Jace Carter contributed 19 points.

The Flames shot 42.6% from the field, but were 8 of 18 at the free throw line with Anderson and Carter going a combined 4 of 12.

After Burford's late turnover, UIC had a chance to win in regulation. But the Flames had to settle for a long 3-point attempt by Anderson that was an air ball.

"We wanted to get downhill faster. We had six seconds and told the guys one dribble per second," said UIC head coach Luke Yaklich, a former ISU associate head coach. "We wanted to get Tre downhill and Jace cut to the basket after he threw the ball in, cut to go over the top, and we just didn't have the right angle. We wanted to go with more force there at the basket. That pull up off the dribble for Tre was one we wanted. But we wanted it 10 feet closer."

ISU scored the first six points in overtime to regain the momentum. After UIC cut the margin to 60-57, Kasubke made a long 3-pointer from the wing near the end of the shot clock with 2:11 left that gave the Redbirds some breathing room.

"Malachi (Poindexter) was driving to the basket and trying to make a play," said Kasubke, who was 3 of 5 outside the arc. "I knew I had to have my feet set. If I got it and found some space, I was confident I was going to knock it down. It was a good pass by Malachi, and I was able to do my job."

Burford responds

After suffering an injury late in practice Saturday, Burford sat out Sunday's 72-66 victory against Southern Illinois that snapped ISU's five-game losing streak.

Burford was cleared by doctors to play on Monday, but had to wear a mask to protect his injury.

"I played in it (during Tuesday's practice) and hit a couple 3s. I feel good, really," said Burford. "Seeing a win last game with the guys celebrating made me want to come back that much more. The mask didn't affect me too much."

The 6-foot Buford showed no hesitation taking the ball inside and attacking the Flames' defense. He made 9 of 14 shots and grabbed three rebounds while playing 29 minutes.

"I was curious at practice because I've been around guys who get too worried about the mask, how it looks and how it feels and how it fits," said Pedon. "What I saw yesterday was a guy who was re-energized and recharged and had no fears. It didn't look like it affected him at all, and his play tonight reflected that."

Tale of two halves

ISU shot 52.2% from the field and held UIC to 34.8% in the first half while taking a 33-22 lead to the locker room.

"I thought our off ball movement and our passing was as crisp as it's been the whole entire season in the first half," said Pedon. "I felt in the second half it was sort of a slow drip. We got further and further away from that."

ISU made 8 of 24 field goal attempts while UIC hit 13 of 25 in the second half. Pedon thought the Redbirds were dribbling too much.

"We broke down on defense and let them get drives," said Lewis. "Offensively we got stagnant and started settling for shots. Our defense protected and cushioned us enough to where we could get in the back in the flow on offense and stay in the game and keep the lead."

ISU immediately made sure it got back into the paint to start overtime as Knight scored on a drive, Lewis converted inside and Burford also got the ball deep for a basket. Both teams finished with 28 points in the paint.

Lewis all the way

For the second straight game, Lewis didn't come off the court for the Redbirds. He's played 123 of 130 minutes in the Redbirds' last three games, two of which went into overtime.

"I feel real comfortable with him out there," said Pedon of the 6-8 senior forward. "He has an elite motor. I've said that since the beginning of the season. He's vitally important to our team on both ends of the floor. Maybe I should rest him, but then again maybe not."

Lewis would vote no. After a three-game slump in which he had a combined four points and 16 rebounds, Lewis has bounced back with 46 points and 33 rebounds in the next three games.

"My role is to get rebounds and work as much as I can down low in the paint and bang," said Lewis. "I do that every game to the best of my ability."

Miller time

ISU fifth-year Colton Sandage, battling calf and back issues, sat out for the fourth time in the last six games. With Knight and Kasubke in foul trouble much of the game, Pedon turned to junior walk-on guard Malcolm Miller.

While walk-ons Jayden Johnson and Nik Stadelman have seen action in key moments earlier this season, it was the 6-4 Miller's first playing time. Miller ended up playing six minutes and made one of two free throws while also grabbing a rebound.

"Malcolm has earned that," said Pedon. "I felt in this game and moment it was a good opportunity for him. He's done a really good job on our scout team. He's playing much harder now later in the season. I'm proud of him. He's a great teammate. I know he feels he could help our team. Those guys' job is to be ready when called upon."

