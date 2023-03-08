MOLINE — Belmont wasn’t looking much like the Missouri Valley Conference preseason favorite after a 14-point loss to Illinois State on Jan. 15 in Nashville dropped the Bruins’ record to 7-10 overall and 3-3 in the Valley.

“We were all over the place in our nonconference season and that spilled into our early conference play,” Belmont coach Bart Brooks said. “We were really good one day and about as bad as you can get the next day.”

The Bruins have won 14 in a row since then to match ISU at 17-3 for a share of the conference regular season championship and are the hottest team in the Valley entering the MVC Tournament held Thursday through Sunday at Vibrant Arena.

“We found some consistency. We focused on some things we took for granted as a staff we needed to correct,” said Brooks. “We’ve done a better job finding a consistent level of effort and execution. And we’ve got some really talented players. When they play well, coaching gets easier.”

Because of the loss to ISU in January, the Redbirds (23-7 overall) won the tiebreaker over the Bruins and are the No. 1 seed for the event that awards an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament to its winner.

ISU opens tournament play Friday at 12:02 p.m. against the winner of Thursday’s matchup featuring No. 8 Murray State (14-15) against No. 9 Evansville (11-18).

On the other side of the bracket, the 21-10 Bruins play at 6:02 p.m. Friday against either No. 7 Southern Illinois (11-18) or No. 10 Indiana State (11-18).

Belmont features two of the MVC’s top nine scorers in 5-foot-6 junior Destinee Wells (17.8 points) and 6-3 junior Madison Bartley (14.8) but has only nine healthy players for the tournament.

“Our bench looks lonely, but that’s what we’ve got going into the tournament,” Brooks said. “You only play with five so we’re in good shape. Everybody is as fresh as they can be this time of year and in a good place.”

Defending tournament champion ISU earned a share of the regular season crown for the first time since 2010.

“It’s been an unbelievable two and a half months. With a 20-game (conference) season, what a grind,” said Redbirds coach Kristen Gillespie. “The Valley is so darn good this year. The level of play is absolutely outstanding. It’s a challenge. I love coaching in this league because you get put to the test every night.”

Murray State boasts the conference’s top scorer in Katelyn Young at 21.3, the lone Valley player to average 19 or more points, and the No. 4 rebounder (7.8).

Evansville’s leader is senior Abby Feit, a Normal Community High School graduate. Feit is seventh in MVC scoring (15.6) and fifth in rebounding (7.6).

“Abby Feit is someone you have to be aware of. She whipped us at their place, and we were able to contain her a little bit when they played here, said Racers coach Rechelle Turner. “We haven’t been very consistent all year. We’ve shown the ability to play with anybody and the ability to get beat by anybody. It depends on which Murray State team shows up Thursday.”

Thursday’s second play-in game sends No. 5 Missouri State (19-10) against No. 12 Bradley (4-27) at 2:32 p.m. The Braves avoided a winless MVC season and snapped a 22-game losing streak with a 61-51 win over Evansville last Saturday.

“I hope we can carry that confidence into the first matchup,” Bradley coach Katie Popovec-Goss said. “We’re playing with freedom and a lot more confidence that we had early in the year.”

Unless the Bears are upset by Bradley, Missouri State (19-10) will square off against fourth seed Drake (19-9) in Friday’s quarterfinals.

“They played about as well as I’ve seen them play all year and posed a lot of problems for us,” Bears coach Beth Cunningham said of an 83-63 loss to Drake on March 2. “Our kids will have the sting and fresh memory of having just played them. But the bottom line is we split this year. I hope we have the opportunity to play them.”

Drake is the Valley’s top scoring team at 79.1 points per outing led by the 16.6 points of Maggie Bair, who ranks second in the league in rebounding at 8.3.

“I’m really excited to be wearing white (Friday). We’ve been a really strong team at home, and I attribute it to wearing those uniforms,” joked Bulldogs coach Allison Pohlman. “It is an amazing (tournament) environment. You’ve just got to love March. It’s a special time.”

Illinois-Chicago coach and former ISU player Ashleen Bracey has the Flames at 17-14 in her first season after the program was 2-25 in 2021-22. No. 6 seed UIC faces No. 11 Valparaiso (7-22) in Thursday’s final play-in game at 8:32 p.m.

“They spread you out. They put one through 10 on the floor who can shoot and drive. It makes it a challenging game plan,” said Bracey. “This is the best time of the year by a long shot. To be playing in March is just a great feeling.”

“The last couple weeks we’ve done the best we have all year at playing together and sharing the ball,” Valpo coach Mary Evans said. “We’ve shown a lot of growth on that side. Any time you get the opportunity to play a team that beat you twice there is a level of excitement.”

The UIC-Valpo winner runs into third seed Northern Iowa (21-8) at 8:32 p.m. on Friday.

The Panthers have a Player of the Year contender in Grace Bofelli, who leads the MVC in rebounding at 8.9 per outing and is sixth in scoring at 16.2.

UNI has lost 6-3 senior starter Cynthia Wolf to an injury.

“You lose a post who can really stretch the floor. She knows what we do and how we do it,” said Panthers coach Tanya Warren. “Our bigs have to value their fouls a little bit more. We’ve dealt with adversity all year so this is nothing new for us.”

Sunday’s 1:02 p.m. championship game will be broadcast on ESPNU.

Photos: Illinois State win 84-52 over Bradley on Thursday at CEFCU Arena.