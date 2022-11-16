Rebounding-crazed Kendall Lewis showing way for Illinois State into rematch against Northwestern State

NORMAL — Kendall Lewis was a decent rebounder last year in his first season with Illinois State's basketball team and before that for Appalachian State. However, he's taken it to another level thus far this season.

So what's suddenly turned him into Dennis Rodman (minus all the craziness, of course)?

The 6-foot-8 senior forward's 41 rebounds were the most of any player in the country in the season's first week. He'll take a 13.7 rebounding average into Thursday's 7 p.m. rematch for the Redbirds (2-1) against Northwestern State (2-2) at CEFCU Arena.

"Just playing my role and going for every rebound," said Lewis. "Coach (Ryan Pedon) emphasizes do your job, and one of my jobs is rebounds. If I can get in there, I'm going to grab any rebound I can. Anything that comes off the rim I'm grabbing it."

Lewis averaged 5.7 rebounds last season and 4.1 rebounds in 42 games at Appalachian State before transferring to ISU. Solid numbers, but certainly nothing like what he's shown early this season.

Pedon, in his first year as ISU's head coach, saw by watching film of Lewis last season what he could become.

"He's a unique player because so much of his game and his ability to affect the game is predicated on his motor and activity. He's elite in those two areas," said Pedon. "His motor is as good as any guy I've coached in 22 years. I hope I can say that in February, too."

Lewis earned his first Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week accolade for his efforts last week. He tied his career-high of 24 points to go with 13 rebounds as the Redbirds overcame tough traveling circumstances to beat Northwestern State, 69-67, last Saturday at Natchitoches, Louisiana.

It capped a remarkable week for Lewis, who also snagged 14 rebounds in an opening loss to Western Illinois and again during a five-point road win at Eastern Illinois.

Unlike Rodman, though, Lewis also is making a huge scoring contribution with a 16.7 average. He shot 50% from the field and his 22 made free throws on the week were tied for the third-most in the country with his 29 attempts tied for the second-most.

Just as importantly, 16 of Lewis' rebounds have come on the offensive end.

"I know how much of a big deal it is to the team," said Lewis. "Controlling the rebounds, now it's our possession or ending their possession. An offensive board can reset or change momentum or rest our defense. I know how important it is, and I have to step up and take that role."

It might be too much to ask of Lewis to average double digits in rebounds for an entire season. The last ISU player to do that was Jeff Wilkins with an 11.1 mark in the 1976-77 season. Jackie Carmichael came close in 2011-12 with 9.7.

"I don't set a goal number. I set effort goals," said Lewis. "If I can (average double-figure rebounds), then I will. If I see a lane to crash, I will. Nine times out of 10 I see a lane to crash. Even if someone is there I can fight around them or get through. It's the relentless effort I've been focusing on, staying consistent and stay active."

Lewis said assistant coach Rob Judson keeps telling him to grab 20 rebounds in a game. Lewis wasn't aware that's the number ISU's Anthony Slack got in his final home against Creighton in the 2007-08 season when Judson was on Tim Jankovich's staff.

"That's my goal now, too," said Lewis.

Demons again

In a unique scheduling twist, ISU is playing a nonconference opponent for the second time in less than a week. Pedon said part of the reason he did so was to get his team ready for Missouri Valley Conference action when you face other teams for the second time.

"The part people on the outside have no real appreciation for when you play a team twice is what adjustments are you going to make and what adjustments are they going to make," said Pedon. "I love the chess match of being in league play, game two, because we have to do a good job of accentuating the things we did well, improving on the things we didn't do well and anticipating the changes they're going to make as well."

ISU shot 54.1% from the field against the Demons and went to the free throw line 31 times, with Lewis making 12 of 15 to lead the way. Point guard Darius Burford enjoyed his best game with 16 points and four assists.

However, the Redbirds continued to commit too many turnovers (17).

Even though ISU had to stay in the St. Louis airport 13 hours Friday because of travel woes — and ultimately didn't get to Nachitoches until 2.5 hours before tipoff — Lewis said it was a positive experience.

The coaches set up a screen to watch film in the airport terminal. On a four-hour bus trip from Houston to Nachitoches on Saturday, players again watched film from their seats.

"It was very valuable. Coach made sure we stayed focused," said Lewis. "Everyone knew what (travel) problems we were having. Are we let going to let these problems take us over or are we going to use this as fuel to our fire? That's what we did."

Meanwhile, Northwestern State went on the road Monday and stunned No. 15 TCU, 64-63. Ja'Monta Black, one of three Missouri State transfers for Northwestern State, scored 25 points and the Demons held TCU to 2-of-21 shooting from 3-point range.

"They (Northwestern State) played more zone in that game. We can anticipate more of that, changing defenses," said Pedon.