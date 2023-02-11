VALPARAISO, Ind. — Quinton Green might be an all-Missouri Valley Conference first-team selection if he played Illinois State every game.

Green, a 6-foot-7 sixth-year senior, scored 25 points to lead Valparaiso past the Redbirds, 81-76, in an MVC game Saturday night at the Athletics-Recreation Center.

In a Jan. 21 game at CEFCU Arena, Green sank six 3-pointers for a season-high 26 points as the Beacons crushed ISU. Green made four 3s Saturday when he also hurt the Redbirds inside in recording his second high point total of the season to go with a season-best 10 rebounds.

ISU, which fell to 10-17 overall and 5-11 in the Valley, didn't help itself by making two of its first 15 shots in the second half after trailing by four at the break.

Seneca Knight paced the Redbirds with 20 points while Darius Burford added 17, Malachi Poindexter 16 and Kendall Lewis 10. The Redbirds shot 46.8% from the field, making 9 of 30 3-pointers, and were outrebounded, 34-25.

Valpo (11-6, 5-11) also received 20 points from forward Ben Krikke while guard Kobe King added 18 points. King has scored in double figures every game this season. The Beacons hit 54.5% of its field goal attempts.

The Redbirds made just two of their first 15 shots in the second half before Lewis' dunk rebound cut Valpo's lead to 53-45.

Poindexter's 3-pointer drew the Redbirds within 61-55 with 7:50 left. ISU had a chance to get within three, but Liam McChesney missed a 3-pointer and Krikke's rebound basket on the other end put the Beacons ahead, 71-63, with 2:37 left.

Poindexter drew ISU within two possessions with a 3-pointer to trail, 73-67, with 2:01 left. Poindexter's 3-pointer with 4.0 seconds left got ISU within three before King sank two free throws to clinch the victory.

Valpo led 20-15 before ISU went on a 9-0 run to take a 24-20 on Burford's steal and dunk with 9:55 left in the first half.

Burford's 3-pointer gave the Redbirds their biggest lead at 29-24 before it was Valpo's turn for a 9-0 run. The Beacons led by seven with two minutes left before settling for a 42-38 halftime lead.

Valpo shot 61.5% from the field while ISU checked in at 57.1% in the first half. Although the Beacons had one more turnover than ISU, Valpo enjoyed a 9-4 advantage on points off turnovers.

ISU entertains Murray State at 7 p.m. Wednesday at CEFCU Arena.

This story will be updated.

