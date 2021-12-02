Purdue ousts Illinois State's volleyball team in NCAA Tournament first-round match

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue showed off its power with a .424 hitting percentage to down Illinois State, 25-21, 25-17, 25-11, in an NCAA Volleyball Tournament first-round match Thursday night at Holloway Gymnasium.

ISU, which finished with a 19-14 record, was making its fourth straight NCAA appearance. Freshman Aliyah Moore paced the Redbirds, who had a .127 hitting percentage, with nine kills while sophomore Tamara Otene added eight.

Seniors Caitlyn Newton and Grace Cleveland, a Normal Community High School graduate, paced the Boilermakers (24-6) with 12 and nine kills, respectively. Cleveland had two of Purdue's eight blocks.

The Boilermakers advanced to Saturday's second round against Dayton (26-5), which eliminated Marquette in four sets.

ISU hung with the Boilermakers in the first set. Two kills from Sarah Kushner forged a 19-all tie before Purdue pulled away. ISU had a .252 hitting percentage in the first set.

Kaitlyn Prondzinski's ace gave ISU a 5-4 lead in the second set before Purdue scored the next five points. Three straight points got ISU within 18-15, but the Boilermakers won seven of the next nine points to close out the set.

Nora Janka's ace started out the third set for ISU and the Redbirds took a 2-0 lead. The Boilermakers followed with a five-point run and soon led, 10-5. Moore's two kills kept ISU close before Purdue went on a 9-1 run and soon clinched the victory.

Janka contributed 17 assists for ISU while Katelyn Lefler had 12. Kaity Weimerskirch added 14 digs. The Redbirds had three blocks.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.