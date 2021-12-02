Purdue ousts Illinois State's volleyball team in NCAA Tournament first-round match

 Skip to main content
Illinois State's Nicole Lund (center) celebrates with Katelyn Lefler (left) and Aliyah Moore during the third set in Saturday's Missouri Valley Conference Volleyball Tournament championship match against Loyola at Redbird Arena.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue showed off its power with a .424 hitting percentage to down Illinois State, 25-21, 25-17, 25-11, in an NCAA Volleyball Tournament first-round match Thursday night at Holloway Gymnasium.

ISU, which finished with a 19-14 record, was making its fourth straight NCAA appearance. Freshman Aliyah Moore paced the Redbirds, who had a .127 hitting percentage, with nine kills while sophomore Tamara Otene added eight.

Seniors Caitlyn Newton and Grace Cleveland, a Normal Community High School graduate, paced the Boilermakers (24-6) with 12 and nine kills, respectively. Cleveland had two of Purdue's eight blocks.

The Boilermakers advanced to Saturday's second round against Dayton (26-5), which eliminated Marquette in four sets. 

ISU hung with the Boilermakers in the first set. Two kills from Sarah Kushner forged a 19-all tie before Purdue pulled away. ISU had a .252 hitting percentage in the first set.

Kaitlyn Prondzinski's ace gave ISU a 5-4 lead in the second set before Purdue scored the next five points. Three straight points got ISU within 18-15, but the Boilermakers won seven of the next nine points to close out the set.

Nora Janka's ace started out the third set for ISU and the Redbirds took a 2-0 lead. The Boilermakers followed with a five-point run and soon led, 10-5. Moore's two kills kept ISU close before Purdue went on a 9-1 run and soon clinched the victory.

Janka contributed 17 assists for ISU while Katelyn Lefler had 12. Kaity Weimerskirch added 14 digs. The Redbirds had three blocks. 

