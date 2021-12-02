Purdue ousts Illinois State's volleyball team in NCAA Tournament first-round match

ISU, which finished with a 19-14 record, was making its fourth straight NCAA appearance. Freshman Aliyah Moore paced the Redbirds, who had a .127 hitting percentage, with nine kills while sophomore Tamara Otene added eight.
Seniors Caitlyn Newton and Grace Cleveland, a Normal Community High School graduate, paced the Boilermakers (24-6) with 12 and nine kills, respectively. Cleveland had two of Purdue's eight blocks.
The Boilermakers advanced to Saturday's second round against Dayton (26-5), which eliminated Marquette in four sets.
ISU hung with the Boilermakers in the first set. Two kills from Sarah Kushner forged a 19-all tie before Purdue pulled away. ISU had a .252 hitting percentage in the first set.
Kaitlyn Prondzinski's ace gave ISU a 5-4 lead in the second set before Purdue scored the next five points. Three straight points got ISU within 18-15, but the Boilermakers won seven of the next nine points to close out the set.
Nora Janka's ace started out the third set for ISU and the Redbirds took a 2-0 lead. The Boilermakers followed with a five-point run and soon led, 10-5. Moore's two kills kept ISU close before Purdue went on a 9-1 run and soon clinched the victory.
Janka contributed 17 assists for ISU while Katelyn Lefler had 12. Kaity Weimerskirch added 14 digs. The Redbirds had three blocks.
Welcome Desk decked to celebrate Homecoming 100
Student workers Brent Harris, left, and Max Martin staff the Bone Student Center welcome desk.
Benny the dog visits ISU's Office of Residential Life
Benny visits the Illinois State University Office of Residential Life on Friday, where he met sophomore Ash Ebikhumi, president of ISU's Association of Student Housing. The office was decorated with homecoming themes and historical photos to celebrate homecoming, which officially kicks off on Monday. The kickoff for homecoming is on Monday, and the game against North Dakota State will be at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Photos: Illinois State University is decorated for homecoming
Connor Wood
ISU Financial Aid goes spooky for Homecoming
Heidi Schmidt, a senior financial aid counselor, poses in the financial aid office with decorations mixing homecoming and "Hocus Pocus" themes using decorations employees brought in.
Connor Wood
