Purdue defeats Illinois State women with strong fourth quarter

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Illinois State women's basketball team stayed close to Purdue for three quarters despite poor shooting Sunday at Mackey Arena.

The Boilermakers pulled away in the fourth quarter to seize a 64-51 nonconference victory before a crowd of 3,429.

The Redbirds' record fell to 6-3, while Purdue hiked its mark to 9-2.

ISU, which finished at 29 percent from the field (17 of 58) and 17 percent from 3-point range (4 of 24), trailed just 25-23 at halftime and 41-37 through three quarters.

The Redbirds were led by the 21 points of Paige Robinson. DeAnna Wilson and Mary Crompton added eight each.

Wilson topped ISU rebounders with eight. Robinson had seven.

Lasha Petree, who started her college career at Bradley, paced Purdue with 14 points as the lone Boilermaker in double figures.

Purdue also struggled from beyond the arc (4 of 14) but hit 20 of its 33 shots inside 3-point range (61 percent).

ISU committed 14 turnovers, four fewer than the Boilermakers.

The Redbirds return to CEFCU Arena next Sunday for a 2 p.m. nonconference matchup with Green Bay.

