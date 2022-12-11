 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Purdue defeats Illinois State women with strong fourth quarter

  • 0
Ta'Shonna Wright-Gaskins vs. Purdue

Illinois State's Ta'Shonna Wright-Gaskins (2) battles Purdue's Rickie Woltman (35) for rebounding position Sunday at Mackey Arena.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Illinois State women's basketball team stayed close to Purdue for three quarters despite poor shooting Sunday at Mackey Arena.

The Boilermakers pulled away in the fourth quarter to seize a 64-51 nonconference victory before a crowd of 3,429.

The Redbirds' record fell to 6-3, while Purdue hiked its mark to 9-2.

ISU, which finished at 29 percent from the field (17 of 58) and 17 percent from 3-point range (4 of 24), trailed just 25-23 at halftime and 41-37 through three quarters.

Paige Robinson vs. Purdue

Illinois State's Paige Robinson drove to the basket Sunday at Mackey Arena.

The Redbirds were led by the 21 points of Paige Robinson. DeAnna Wilson and Mary Crompton added eight each.

Wilson topped ISU rebounders with eight. Robinson had seven.

Lasha Petree, who started her college career at Bradley, paced Purdue with 14 points as the lone Boilermaker in double figures.

Purdue also struggled from beyond the arc (4 of 14) but hit 20 of its 33 shots inside 3-point range (61 percent).

ISU committed 14 turnovers, four fewer than the Boilermakers.

The Redbirds return to CEFCU Arena next Sunday for a 2 p.m. nonconference matchup with Green Bay.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News