Punt block produces touchdown for Illinois State

BROOKINGS, S.D. — The first South Dakota State punt revealed an opening.

The second resulted in seven Illinois State points — the only Redbirds points in a 31-7 loss to No. 1-ranked South Dakota State on Saturday at Dykhouse Stadium.

“Every week one of our main goals is to score or set up a score on special teams,” said ISU’s Dillon Gearhart, who broke through the Jackrabbits’ line to smother a punt recovered by teammate Sy Dabney in the end zone. “After the first punt, no one blocked me. They cut me loose.

"I had a feeling the next punt block, Coach would call it and give us a shot. The same play happened. No one blocked me and I just went for it. I tried to give all effort into that.”

Gearhart’s punt block was ISU’s first since 2021.

Dabney saw Gearhart run free and acted accordingly.

“When I saw Dillon’s jump, I already knew it was going to be a block,” said Dabney. “I was just trying to find the ball so I can get in the end zone and give our guys a chance.”

A safety, Dabney’s touchdown was his first since an interception return as a senior at St. Mary’s Prep High School in Orchard, Lake, Michigan.

SDSU coach John Stiegelmeier said one of punter Hunter Dustman’s personal protectors made an incorrect choice.

“Our right shield tried to help inside and not take care of his responsibility outside,” said Stiegelmeier. “He told me he went inside with his right hand and couldn’t get enough hit on the guy on the outside.”

West sits out

ISU starting cornerback Franky West did not play because of an injury.

“Franky had a lower body issue from last week. He kind of tweaked it again in practice,” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “He was pretty sore. He couldn’t go today.”

Battered offense

A Redbird offense missing six starters managed just 100 yards of total offense.

Sidelined were quarterback Zack Annexstad, tight end Tanner Taula, guard Peter Bussone and tackles Hunter Zambrano and Jake Pope. Tailback Cole Mueller has been out since suffering a broken leg in the season opener at Wisconsin.

“Not making excuses. They are very good,” said Spack. “We’re kind of half the team we were a couple weeks ago.”

Weather or not

Game time temperature was 21 degrees at Dykhouse Stadium with a northwest wind of 11 mph. Yet it did not appear the chilly conditions played a significant factor.

“We didn’t bring up the weather to them. That’s out of our hands,” Spack said. “We’re used to being cold. The elements didn’t have anything to do with it. The Jackrabbits played awfully well, and we didn’t play good enough. It’s that simple. It was cold but it wasn’t unbearable.”

Time off for SDSU

The Jacks completed their regular season with the win over ISU and are a lock to receive a first-round bye in the FCS playoffs. That means SDSU won’t play again until Dec. 3.

“Two weeks is going to be interesting. We’ll have a home run derby with the softball team on Thursday. Then we’ll give them some time off,” said Stiegelmeier. “Even the next week we’re still not going to focus on an opponent. We will hone in those things you can work on without being beat up. It comes at a great time because of our injuries.”

Wrapping up the season

At 5-5, ISU will try to complete its first winning season since 2019 in Saturday’s 11 a.m. season finale against Western Illinois on Senior Day at Hancock Stadium.

The 0-10 Leathernecks will be attempting to avoid a winless campaign.