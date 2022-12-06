Power forward or scout team, Jayden Johnson willing to do whatever it takes for Redbirds

NORMAL — When Illinois State assistant coach Andrew Dakich texted Jayden Johnson last weekend, the message was get ready to play the 4 spot (power forward) against Belmont on Sunday.

Johnson, usually a wing player, didn't waste a second.

"I got on the computer right away and watched as much film as I could to fully prepare myself to execute at that position as best as possible," said the 6-foot-6, 210-pound Johnson. "My mindset was to go out there, play as hard as I can and do whatever it takes on the defensive and offensive ends to help my team get a win."

Johnson, a walk-on junior from Batavia, played nine minutes in his most extensive action of the season. He sank his first 3-pointer this season and held his own, especially on the defensive end, as ISU ended a five-game losing streak with an 87-77 win over the Bruins.

Whether Johnson plays nine minutes again — or maybe not at all — when the Redbirds (3-6) entertain Eastern Michigan (2-7) at 7 p.m. Wednesday at CEFCU Arena doesn't matter. He's done his part in practice as part of the scout team, showing the Redbirds' regulars the opponent's offense and defense.

And if Johnson is called upon in the game, he's more than ready.

"Scout team doesn't mean you won't play in the game," he said. "I stay as locked in as I can on the game plan and what we have to focus on going into the next game."

ISU head coach Ryan Pedon credited Johnson and junior center Ryan Schmitt with giving the Redbirds a lift off the bench, especially with Joe Petrakis out with an ankle injury. Petrakis is questionable against Eastern Michigan.

While Johnson might not look like a typical power, Pedon said "skill, smarts and feel for the game" made him see Johnson differently than most.

"I may have put him in a tough position the other day because he hadn't repped out of that position as much because he hadn't played it as much," said Pedon. "I trust Jayden because of his daily approach and consistency. There's a real purity about him as a teammate and a person."

Johnson, who is the son of former University High School standout Barry Johnson and grandson of ex-ISU assistant coach Terry Smith, played in 19 games his first two years with the Redbirds.

After last season, Johnson put his name in the transfer portal when Pedon was named head coach.

The most interest for Johnson came from Pedon. Johnson said Pedon called him about every other day wanting him to stay.

"Coach Pedon made it really clear to me, since the first day he got in, I could play a big role on the team," said Johnson. "Initially he talked about moving me to a power forward spot, and we went away from that. Now we're kind of coming back to that. I'm willing to play whatever and do what it takes to put myself in the best position possible."

Johnson believes the work he did in the weight room to get stronger in his upper body has paid off. On the court, Pedon stressed for Johnson to go from a good shooter to a great shooter.

"We talked a lot about getting my shot off quicker. I've shown that the past couple weeks because I've gotten an opportunity," he said. "I'm focusing on staying consistent on what they want me to do and getting better on my own time in the gym."

Johnson feels like he's a leader on the scout team, urging others to give the Redbirds the best possible preparation. Against Belmont that meant working on back-door cuts the Bruins favor doing in their Princeton-style offense.

ISU hopes it has turned a corner, especially after going 0-3 in the Cayman Islands Classic. The Redbirds used the eight days after that to their advantage, losing in overtime at Murray State in the Missouri Valley Conference opener before coming back to down Belmont and go 1-1 in the league.

"I would say our urgency and attention to detail went to another level as far as guys getting on certain guys that we have to do this right, we have to do this drill again because it was a one-handed catch or this and that," said Johnson. "Just little stuff, little details that help us in games because stuff like that eliminates turnovers."

Scouting the Eagles

There will be NBA scouts in attendance Wednesday to watch Eastern Michigan's 6-10 sophomore Emoni Bates.

Bates was one of the nation's top recruits when he signed to play for Memphis. He spent his freshman season with the Tigers last season, averaging 9.9 points and 3.3 rebounds.

After transferring to Eastern Michigan and his hometown of Ypsilanti, the lanky Bates has been firing shots from all over the court. He ranks 11th nationally with a 21.5 scoring average, including 29 points in Sunday's 101-73 loss to Florida Atlantic. He's shooting 44.7% from the field and 36.4% on 3-pointers.

"He's an elite-level talent. I reminded our players let's not kid ourselves — less than 24 months ago he was the (projected) No. 1 pick in the draft, undisputed, and he's coming into our building," said Pedon. "That should raise our antennas big time. He's capable of going for 40-plus (points) and carrying the team on his back. That's a fact. You have to make him work for absolutely everything he gets and make him an inefficient as possible."