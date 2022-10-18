Peter Bussone ready to return to Illinois State offensive line

NORMAL — Peter Bussone put his shoulder pads on last Saturday and pulled his home No. 66 Illinois State jersey over them.

Bussone took the field for pregame warmups with the rest of the Redbird offensive linemen. But by kickoff against South Dakota, Bussone was back in street clothes.

“They wanted me to warm up to kind of clear (concussion) protocol so I didn’t have to waste any time on Tuesday getting quality work in,” Bussone said. “Get right back into it and get acclimated.”

Bussone will return to action this Saturday as the Redbirds (4-2, 2-1) take on Indiana State in a noon (Central) Missouri Valley Football Conference game at Memorial Stadium in Terre Haute, Indiana.

“I just got healthy and did the things I needed to. I’m prepared to go out and do my job this Saturday,” said Bussone, a Normal Community High School graduate.

A 6-foot-2, 300-pounder, Bussone started his college career as a defensive lineman before being switched to center on offense. He later found a home at guard.

“I commend Pete a lot. He played a little bit of O line in high school, but he was totally engrained in the defensive mentality,” ISU offensive line coach Harold Etheridge said. “He had to learn our scheme. He’s gotten better and better each day. Pete’s a good guy.”

Bussone comes from the “keep your mouth shut and do your job to the best of your ability” school of offensive linemen.

“Whatever you can do to help the team win is what it is,” said Bussone. “I’ve been having fun with it. It’s understanding how defensive and offensive linemen work, techniques and understanding the full circle of the game really helps. I feel like I can go up against anybody and feel confident doing so.”

Bussone has already earned his undergraduate degree in exercise science and is working on a master’s in sports management. He has one more season of eligibility with the Redbirds and will decide later if he will use it.

Bussone’s return to active status is most welcome to Etheridge, who was forced to juggle his lineup in last week’s win over South Dakota when left tackle Hunter Zambrano departed in the first half with a possible concussion.

“I lost one tackle (Jake Pope to season-ending torn pectoral) and then I lose another tackle that’s a starter,” Etheridge said. “You’ve got to find somebody to go out there and do the job for the rest of the guys in the front.”

“Zambrano is getting better, but I don’t anticipate him being cleared,” said ISU coach Brock Spack. “But it’s kind of early yet in the week. He’s in (concussion) protocol.”

If Zambrano does not play, redshirt freshman Ryan Gudaitis moves out to a tackle to join Peyton Asche. Bussone, Kobe Rios and Zach Mueller are available at guard with veteran anchor Drew Bones at center.

“This is hard to deal with. Those five guys get everything started. They prevent disruptions,” Spack said of the offensive line group. “We try to prepare for this during the preseason. We move guys around in case things this like happen. And they do. We expect them to play well and not have any issues.”

Other injuries

Starting inside linebacker Cade Campos is doubtful for Saturday after dislocating his wrist in the South Dakota game. Lavoise –Deontae McCoy steps into that spot on the starting defense.

Tailback Wenkers Wright was running with the first team offense Tuesday while dealing with a sore hamstring. Spack expects Wright to be in the lineup Saturday.

Also likely to return is cornerback Braden Price, who has been out with a knee injury. Tight end Bryson Deming has been slowed by a sore ankle.

“Bryson’s been a little gimpy, but this is the best he’s looked since the injury,” said Spack. “He’s not 100 percent, but he’s better.”

Safety Jack Dwyer, who has been sidelined since the Sept. 3 opener at Wisconsin with a knee injury, is improving and could play in the Oct. 29 game at North Dakota State. Safety Larry Tracy III (knee) remains out.