Paige Robinson's late heroics carry Illinois State women past Southern Illinois

CARBONDALE —Paige Robinson scored five of her 15 points in the final 20 seconds Saturday at Banterra Central to lift the Illinois State women's basketball team to a 59-56 Missouri Valley Conference victory over Southern Illinois.

Robinson's 3-pointer from the corner at the 20-second mark off a Mary Crompton assist handed the Redbirds a 57-56 edge.

After Southern committed a turnover inbounding the ball, Robinson was fouled and sank two free throws with seven seconds remaining.

A potential game-tying Salukis 3-point try at the buzzer was well off the mark.

With a second straight road win, ISU moved to 9-5 overall and 3-1 in the MVC. Southern (6-7) also is 3-1 in league play.

The Redbirds held a 44-37 lead after three quarters. The Salukis quickly pulled within 44-43, and a Quierra Love 3-pointer with 37 seconds left pushed SIU into a 56-54 margin.

Robinson finished with 15 points, six rebounds and five assists.

DeAnna Wilson added 12 points, Maya Wong 11 and Kate Bullman grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds for ISU.

The balanced Salukis received 12 points from Ashley Jones, 11 from Love and 10 each by Shemera Williams and Promise Taylor.

Love's defense tormented the Redbirds to the tune of seven steals.

Photos: ISU women's basketball learns of first round NCAA tournament opponent