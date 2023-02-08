NORMAL — The confetti to celebrate Illinois State's first basket against Bradley stayed in the bag for a long time Wednesday night.

ISU missed its first nine shots and committed five turnovers before Darius Burford's layup with 10:35 left in the first half ended the drought at CEFCU Arena. By then, Bradley had built up a double-digit lead and was well on its way to a 79-61 victory against the Redbirds in an Interstate-74 rivalry rout before a season-high crowd of 5,374.

"I want to thank our fans for coming out. We had great student support and great community support," said ISU head coach Ryan Pedon. "I wish we could have played better for them. There's a real sense of obligation to do that, and I apologize we didn't play better. In that same breath I want to give credit where it's due to our rivals. They played sensational tonight."

ISU, which fell to 10-16 overall and 5-10 in the Missouri Valley Conference, was led by guards Malachi Poindexter and Burford with 15 and 12 points, respectively. Kendall Lewis contributed 11 points and eight rebounds.

Bradley (18-8) stayed tied for the MVC lead at 11-4 with Southern Illinois and Drake. Forward Malevy Leons paced the Braves with 21 points. Rienk Mast supplied 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Ville Tahvanainen added 13 points off the bench.

ISU shot 40% from the field while the Braves hit 50.8%. Bradley outscored ISU, 46-22, in the paint and grabbed a 41-26 rebounding advantage after the Redbirds were plus-19 on the boards two weeks ago in Peoria.

The Redbirds outplayed the Braves on Jan. 25 and could have won before losing in overtime. That wasn't the case Wednesday.

Yet even with the dreadful start, ISU had a chance to stay in contact by halftime. Poindexter's 3-pointer cut Bradley's lead to 21-13. Bradley bumped the lead back to 17 before ISU got within 34-21 on Seneca Knight's 3-pointer with 2:02 left.

But Bradley scored the half's last seven points, concluded by Connor Hickman's runner with :03 left, to take a 41-21 halftime lead. The Braves shot 51.6% from the field in the first half while ISU hit 32%.

"The first half we were really sharp on both ends of the floor," said Bradley head coach Brian Wardle. "I thought we moved the ball well on offense ... the ball was popping, we got good looks and closed the half out strong."

Burford's 3-pointer and transition basket got ISU within 62-45 with 7:50 left. Knight's three-play cut Bradley's lead to 62-48 with 7:13 left, but that was as close as the Redbirds got until Lewis' 3-pointer and Liam McChesney's jumper trimmed the margin to 72-58 with 2:03 left.

Bradley's Darius Hannah punctuated the victory with a steal and windmill dunk with 28 seconds left.

ISU has three of its next four games on the road, starting at 6 p.m. Saturday at Valparaiso.

This story will be updated.

Photos: Illinois State win 84-52 over Bradley on Thursday at CEFCU Arena.