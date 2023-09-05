NORMAL — Cade Norris, a versatile 6-foot-4 perimeter guard from Hilliard, Ohio, has committed to sign a national letter of intent with Illinois State men’s basketball.

Norris is ISU’s first commitment for the signing period that begins Nov. 8. NCAA rules prohibit Redbirds coach Ryan Pedon from commenting on a recruit until they have signed a national letter of intent.

Norris is a part of a basketball family at Bradley High School in Hilliard, a suburb of Columbus.

“It’s a great staff and facilities. We have a deep respect for the (Missouri) Valley,” said Brett Norris, Cade’s father and the head coach at Hilliard. “He is really excited about the direction of the program and the opportunity to win.”

Cade Norris’ brother Braden plays at Loyola and another brother Keaton is on the Wright State roster.

“It’s been a tremendous influence, such a big part of how he was raised,” Coach Norris said. “His two older brothers in particular helped pave the way for much of the love of the game Cade has always had.”

Cade Norris averaged 19.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists as a junior. He shot 50.2 percent from the field, 37.3 percent from 3-point range and 74.9 percent at the free throw line.

Cade’s father describes him as “highly skilled, very physical with the ball. Passing is his best trait.”

Brett Norris wants his son to work on strength, 3-point shooting and making more of an impact defensively in his upcoming senior season.