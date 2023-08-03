NORMAL – The road from walk-ons to leaders wasn’t a short or easy path for Illinois State safeties Dillon Gearhart and Keondre Jackson.

That transformation took another huge step Tuesday as the Redbirds opened practice at Hancock Stadium.

Gearhart and Jackson are being counted upon as key pieces to an ISU defense with questions to answer in its front seven.

“We’re here for it,” Jackson said. “We’re here to play ball every down, every day, take it day by day and just go.”

“We welcome any challenge,” said Gearhart.

Gearhart started all 11 games last season and was fourth on the team in tackles with 61 while adding three sacks and an interception. Jackson started 10 games and was eighth with 46 tackles with one interception.

With six of the team’s top 10 tacklers from 2022 no longer on the roster, the presence of Gearhart and Jackson is much needed.

“The responsibility is definitely there,” said Jackson, who has switched from No. 22 to 3 this season. “Our front line is a little young, but we’re still going to come together as a unit and play as a team.”

Jackson is eager to assist any less experienced teammates.

“Most definitely,” he said. “I know the defense like the back of my hand. Anybody need help, I’m definitely able to fill in the gaps that need it. If somebody’s wrong, make them right.”

Gearhart believes the Redbird defense will be as solid as in past years.

“We hold ourselves to a very high standard,” said Gearhart. “If you’re number is called, you’re here to step up and execute. We have expectations for ourselves, and we try to live up to those standards each and every day when we’re out here working.”

The great indoors

While not ready for occupancy, ISU’s Indoor Practice Facility bubble has been inflated on the site of the Redbirds’ former practice field, northwest of Hancock Stadium.

“It’s looking good. I think the guys will appreciate it a lot, especially during the cold weather times,” Gearhart said. “If guys want to get more work in, they can go inside the bubble. It will only help us get better.”

“I love to see it,” said Jackson. “You see the dome and you just smile. It makes the stadium look a little better too.”

ISU coach Brock Spack called former director of athletics Larry Lyons in front of the team Thursday to acknowledge Lyons’ efforts in making the facility a reality.

“I told the team ‘this is this guy’s vision, this is what he got done.’ They gave him applause and thanked him,” Spack said. “I don’t know if he gets the credit he deserves. He did a lot of work on that, trying to find a way to put one up and have it be financially feasible for us to do.”

Spack believes the facility improves the look and future of ISU football.

“You’ll see the effect of this the next couple years,” Spack said of recruiting benefits. “This place looks like a big time football program now. We’ve got a nice stadium, and we’ve got the indoor over here.”

Wroten not on team

Duke transfer offensive lineman Elijah Wroten is not on the Redbird roster.

“He had to graduate (from Duke) and didn’t get it done,” said Spack. “He’s talking about coming to school and sitting out the fall and going to class here and starting again in the spring.”

Golden addition

ISU did gain on offensive lineman when former Eastern Michigan player John Golden Jr. joined the team as a walk-on.

“He gives us another body,” Spack said, “and he’s a pretty good player.”

Offensive line look

The composition of the Redbirds’ offensive line will be a key topic of training camp.

ISU opened practice with a first team line of tackles Hunter Zambrano and Jake Pope, guards Peter Bussone and Kobe Rios and center Larry Ross, a transfer from Stony Brook.

The Redbirds’ second team front consisted of Duke transfer Ron Carr and Ryan Gudaitis at tackle, Landon Woodard and Peyton Asche at guard and Justin Bromagen at center.

Coaching hurt

Spack is wearing a brace above and below the elbow on his right arm after a non-contact injury while on vacation.

“I have golden retrievers and they love the water. I have these (fake) ducks I throw to them and they love it,” said the ISU coach. “I tore my bicep. I wasn’t doing much. I swear to God I wasn’t water skiing.”

Spack suffered a more serious injury while water skiing several years ago.