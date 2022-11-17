Northwestern State gains revenge, holds off Illinois State behind Demarcus Sharp's 23 points

NORMAL — Demarcus Sharp scored 23 points as
Northwestern State held off Illinois State, 70-67, on Thursday before a CEFCU Arena crowd of 3,098.
Darius Burford paced ISU, which dropped to 2-2, with 20 points. Kendall Lewis added 14 points and seven rebounds while Colton Sandage scored 12.
Sandage had two chances in the waning seconds but missed 3-pointers that could have forced overtime.
Northwestern State (3-2), which lost to ISU at home last Saturday before upsetting No. 15 TCU on Monday, also got 14 points from Isaac Haney. The Demons shot 45.3% from the field and made 7 of 13 outside the arc.
ISU also hit 45.3% of its field goal attempts, but was 9 of 25 on 3-pointers and committed 17 turnovers.
The Redbirds trailed by eight at halftime before closing within 42-39 on Lewis' two free throws with 16:45 left. Northwestern State regained control and led 55-45 as Haney scored on a drive with 10:37 left.
The Redbirds finally started getting some defensive stops. ISU went on a 15-4 run, culminated by Sandage's three-point play after a big block by Liam McChesney at the other end, put the Redbirds ahead, 60-69, with 4:53 left.
Northwestern State regained the lead at 65-62 on Sharp's basket with 2:30 left before Lewis' 3-pointer tied the game at 67-all with 1:34 left.
Sharp missed a shot inside and ISU got the rebound. But Sharp stripped Luke Kasubke and was fouled, sinking two free throws for a 69-67 lead. Sandage missed a 3-pointer and was called for a technical foul for flopping giving the Demons a 70-67 lead with 42 seconds left.
ISU got a defensive stop but couldn't tie the game.
Northwestern State made 6 of 10 shots from 3-point range and shot 48.1% from the field in the first half while taking a 38-30 lead.
The Demons' biggest lead came at 30-16 on Sharp's layup with 5:41 left. Colton Sandage's 3-pointer with :03 left gave ISU some momentum heading to the locker room.
This story will be updated.
Photos: Western Illinois comes back in the second half to edge Illinois State
Western Illinois overcomes 13-point deficit to beat Illinois State in season opener.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Western Illinois overcomes 13-point deficit to beat Illinois State in season opener.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Western Illinois overcomes 13-point deficit to beat Illinois State in season opener.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Western Illinois' Trenton Massner is pressured by Illinois State's Liam McChesney during Monday's game at CEFCU Arena.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State's Seneca Knight falls to the court and calls a timeout during Monday's game against Western Illinois at CEFCU Arena. Knight scored seven points as the Leathernecks handed ISU a 71-68 defeat.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Western Illinois overcomes 13-point deficit to beat Illinois State in season opener.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Western Illinois overcomes 13-point deficit to beat Illinois State in season opener.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Western Illinois overcomes 13-point deficit to beat Illinois State in season opener.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Western Illinois overcomes 13-point deficit to beat Illinois State in season opener.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Western Illinois overcomes 13-point deficit to beat Illinois State in season opener.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Western Illinois overcomes 13-point deficit to beat Illinois State in season opener.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Western Illinois overcomes 13-point deficit to beat Illinois State in season opener.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Western Illinois overcomes 13-point deficit to beat Illinois State in season opener.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Western Illinois overcomes 13-point deficit to beat Illinois State in season opener.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Western Illinois overcomes 13-point deficit to beat Illinois State in season opener.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Western Illinois overcomes 13-point deficit to beat Illinois State in season opener.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Western Illinois overcomes 13-point deficit to beat Illinois State in season opener.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State's Kendall Lewis goes up in traffic for a shot against Western Illinois on Monday at CEFCU Arena. Lewis, who led the Redbirds with 22 points and 14 rebounds, and ISU travel to face Eastern Illinois at 7 p.m. Thursday in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Kendall Lewis slices through Western Illinois defenders to put up a shot in the home opener Nov. 7 at CEFCU Arena.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Western Illinois overcomes 13-point deficit to beat Illinois State in season opener.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Western Illinois overcomes 13-point deficit to beat Illinois State in season opener.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State's Darius Burford drives to the basket in the home opener against Western Illinois on Nov. 7.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Western Illinois overcomes 13-point deficit to beat Illinois State in season opener.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Western Illinois overcomes 13-point deficit to beat Illinois State in season opener.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Western Illinois overcomes 13-point deficit to beat Illinois State in season opener.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Western Illinois overcomes 13-point deficit to beat Illinois State in season opener.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Western Illinois overcomes 13-point deficit to beat Illinois State in season opener.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Western Illinois overcomes 13-point deficit to beat Illinois State in season opener.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Western Illinois overcomes 13-point deficit to beat Illinois State in season opener.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Western Illinois overcomes 13-point deficit to beat Illinois State in season opener.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Western Illinois overcomes 13-point deficit to beat Illinois State in season opener.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Western Illinois overcomes 13-point deficit to beat Illinois State in season opener.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Western Illinois overcomes 13-point deficit to beat Illinois State in season opener.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Western Illinois overcomes 13-point deficit to beat Illinois State in season opener.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Western Illinois overcomes 13-point deficit to beat Illinois State in season opener.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Western Illinois overcomes 13-point deficit to beat Illinois State in season opener.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Western Illinois overcomes 13-point deficit to beat Illinois State in season opener.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Western Illinois overcomes 13-point deficit to beat Illinois State in season opener.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State's Malachi Poindexter eyes Western Illinois' Trenton Massner in Monday's season opener against Western Illinois at CEFCU Arena. Poindexter scored 14 points as the Leathernecks beat ISU, 71-68.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State's Kendall Lewis battles for a rebound against Western Illinois' Alec Rosner in the Nov. 7 home opener at CEFCU Arena. Lewis led the nation in rebounds during the first week of the season and was named Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week. ISU entertains Northwestern State at 7 p.m. Thursday.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Western Illinois overcomes 13-point deficit to beat Illinois State in season opener.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Western Illinois overcomes 13-point deficit to beat Illinois State in season opener.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Western Illinois overcomes 13-point deficit to beat Illinois State in season opener.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Western Illinois overcomes 13-point deficit to beat Illinois State in season opener.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Western Illinois overcomes 13-point deficit to beat Illinois State in season opener.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Western Illinois overcomes 13-point deficit to beat Illinois State in season opener.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Western Illinois overcomes 13-point deficit to beat Illinois State in season opener.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Benson
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!