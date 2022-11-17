Northwestern State gains revenge, holds off Illinois State behind Demarcus Sharp's 23 points

NORMAL — Demarcus Sharp scored 23 points as Northwestern State held off Illinois State, 70-67, on Thursday before a CEFCU Arena crowd of 3,098.

Darius Burford paced ISU, which dropped to 2-2, with 20 points. Kendall Lewis added 14 points and seven rebounds while Colton Sandage scored 12.

Sandage had two chances in the waning seconds but missed 3-pointers that could have forced overtime.

Northwestern State (3-2), which lost to ISU at home last Saturday before upsetting No. 15 TCU on Monday, also got 14 points from Isaac Haney. The Demons shot 45.3% from the field and made 7 of 13 outside the arc.

ISU also hit 45.3% of its field goal attempts, but was 9 of 25 on 3-pointers and committed 17 turnovers.

The Redbirds trailed by eight at halftime before closing within 42-39 on Lewis' two free throws with 16:45 left. Northwestern State regained control and led 55-45 as Haney scored on a drive with 10:37 left.

The Redbirds finally started getting some defensive stops. ISU went on a 15-4 run, culminated by Sandage's three-point play after a big block by Liam McChesney at the other end, put the Redbirds ahead, 60-69, with 4:53 left.

Northwestern State regained the lead at 65-62 on Sharp's basket with 2:30 left before Lewis' 3-pointer tied the game at 67-all with 1:34 left.

Sharp missed a shot inside and ISU got the rebound. But Sharp stripped Luke Kasubke and was fouled, sinking two free throws for a 69-67 lead. Sandage missed a 3-pointer and was called for a technical foul for flopping giving the Demons a 70-67 lead with 42 seconds left.

ISU got a defensive stop but couldn't tie the game.

Northwestern State made 6 of 10 shots from 3-point range and shot 48.1% from the field in the first half while taking a 38-30 lead.

The Demons' biggest lead came at 30-16 on Sharp's layup with 5:41 left. Colton Sandage's 3-pointer with :03 left gave ISU some momentum heading to the locker room.

This story will be updated.