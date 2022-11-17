 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Northwestern State gains revenge, holds off Illinois State behind Demarcus Sharp's 23 points

MCCHES VS NWST

Illnois State's Liam McChesney looks to put up a shot against Northwestern State's Demarcus Sharp in Thursday's game at CEFCU Arena.

 Clay Jackson

NORMAL — Demarcus Sharp scored 23 points as Northwestern State held off Illinois State, 70-67, on Thursday before a CEFCU Arena crowd of 3,098.

Darius Burford paced ISU, which dropped to 2-2, with 20 points. Kendall Lewis added 14 points and seven rebounds while Colton Sandage scored 12.

Sandage had two chances in the waning seconds but missed 3-pointers that could have forced overtime.

Northwestern State (3-2), which lost to ISU at home last Saturday before upsetting No. 15 TCU on Monday, also got 14 points from Isaac Haney. The Demons shot 45.3% from the field and made 7 of 13 outside the arc.

ISU also hit 45.3% of its field goal attempts, but was 9 of 25 on 3-pointers and committed 17 turnovers.

The Redbirds trailed by eight at halftime before closing within 42-39 on Lewis' two free throws with 16:45 left. Northwestern State regained control and led 55-45 as Haney scored on a drive with 10:37 left.

The Redbirds finally started getting some defensive stops. ISU went on a 15-4 run, culminated by Sandage's three-point play after a big block by Liam McChesney at the other end, put the Redbirds ahead, 60-69, with 4:53 left.

Northwestern State regained the lead at 65-62 on Sharp's basket with 2:30 left before Lewis' 3-pointer tied the game at 67-all with 1:34 left.

Sharp missed a shot inside and ISU got the rebound. But Sharp stripped Luke Kasubke and was fouled, sinking two free throws for a 69-67 lead. Sandage missed a 3-pointer and was called for a technical foul for flopping giving the Demons a 70-67 lead with 42 seconds left.

ISU got a defensive stop but couldn't tie the game.

Northwestern State made 6 of 10 shots from 3-point range and shot 48.1% from the field in the first half while taking a 38-30 lead. 

The Demons' biggest lead came at 30-16 on Sharp's layup with 5:41 left. Colton Sandage's 3-pointer with :03 left gave ISU some momentum heading to the locker room.

This story will be updated.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Benson

