Northern Iowa's Ben Jacobson named MVC Coach of the Year for record fifth time

ST. LOUIS — Northern Iowa's late-season surge to capture the Missouri Valley Conference regular-season title also vaulted Panthers' coach Ben Jacobson into rare territory.

Jacobson earned his record fifth selection as MVC Coach of the Year, which was announced during a league luncheon Thursday. Jacobson had been tied with former Drake coach Maury John for the most Coach of the Year nods.

The Panthers (18-10), who have won nine of their last 10 games, face the winner of Thursday's play-in game between Illinois State and Indiana State in an MVC Tournament noon quarterfinal game Friday at Enterprise Center.

For coverage of the ISU-Indiana State game, go to pantagraph.com.

Jacobson received 45 of 50 first-place votes among league coaches, sports information directors and media and totaled 156 poll points. Drew Valentine of Loyola, who picked up three first-place votes, was second with 62 points and Drake's Darian DeVries took third (45).

DeVries and Missouri State's Dana Ford (43) got two first-place votes and Bradley's Brian Wardle (39) snagged one.

Jacobson is in his 16th season as UNI's boss and has compiled a 319-199 record. He ranks third all-time in MVC victories during league games (174) and fourth overall at a league school.

UNI, which was picked third in the preseason poll, edged Loyola, 102-96, in overtime last Saturday to win the league by a game over the Ramblers, Missouri State and Drake. It was only the fourth time in the league's 115-year history the top four teams were separated by one game.

"Our team this year was so much fun," said Jacobson. "We had to get healthy and when we did we started to get a little bit better. I'm so proud of our guys for finding a way and staying in there long enough to be able to get things going a little bit."

The No. 1 seed has won 17 of the 45 MVC tournaments played, but only 10 of 31 held in St. Louis. UNI was the top seed two years ago before being routed by No. 8 Drake, 77-56, in the quarterfinals.

UNI has beaten ISU and Indiana State twice this season, but the games have been close.

Against the Redbirds, the Panthers led by two at halftime before pulling away for a 79-64 win on Jan. 29 in Cedar Falls. The rematch went to the wire in Normal as UNI prevailed, 72-70, on Feb. 15.

UNI beat Indiana State, 80-74, in overtime at home on Jan. 11 before taking an 88-82 victory on Feb. 23 in Terre Haute.

Strong earns honor

ISU senior guard Josiah Strong was named to the MVC Scholar-Athlete second team. Strong is a recreation and park administration major with a 3.62 grade-point average. He is the first ISU player on the squad since 2016 when Justin McCloud made second team.

UNI's AJ Green and Marcus Domask of SIU shared the MVC Scholar-Athlete of the Year award.

Wilkins out

Drake will be without senior guard D.J. Wilkins, who suffered a torn ACL in the regular-season finale against Southern Illinois and is out for the season.

Wilkins averages 10.3 points per game and was voted to the MVC All-Defensive Team. The third-seeded Bulldogs (22-9) face No. 6 SIU (16-14) in an 8:45 p.m. quarterfinal game Friday.

20 leagues games

MVC commissioner Jeff Jackson said at the Coach of the Year Luncheon there will probably be a 20-game league schedule in the 2021-22 season.

Murray State, Belmont and UIC are joining the league next season with Loyola leaving for the Atlantic-10 Conference, leaving the MVC with 12 teams.

Jackson said a 20-game league schedule probably would include nine home-and-home series and two opponents teams would play once.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.