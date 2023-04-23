NORMAL – A weekend of heartbreak came with a silver lining for the Illinois State softball team.

Yet clouds increasingly obscured the positives of a Missouri Valley Conference duel with league-leader Northern Iowa after Sunday’s 6-3 defeat at Marian Kneer Stadium.

“We didn’t complete any of the three games,” ISU coach Tina Kramos said. “We played well in all three games. We just didn’t have seven innings in all three games.”

The Panthers (30-11, 19-1 in the MVC) trailed after five innings twice and were tied after five in the other contest before cashing in on some late-inning magic that also produced a 6-3 win Friday and a 5-3 triumph Saturday.

“It was a well-played series. We came out on the winning end all three games, but the intensity and level of play in all three games was fantastic,” said UNI coach Ryan Jacobs. “We’ve been in some good games, but as far as an entire series goes, that was probably the best softball I’ve seen.”

ISU slipped to 25-20 overall and 14-6 in the Valley, tied for third place with Murray State behind UNI and Missouri State.

“It’s always tough coming out of it 0-3, but we came in each game with the mindset we were going to do our best and try to be on top at the end,” ISU second baseman Emme Olson said. “We got ahead in a couple of the games and tried to hold our own. Those last couple innings they kind of took advantage of us. We need to do better at closing in on that next time.”

Slugging Sanders

Leadoff hitter Kyler Sanders unloaded a two-run home run in the seventh inning Sunday to hand UNI a 4-3 lead. The Panthers added two runs for the final margin.

Sanders’ two-run blast in the seventh Saturday was the difference in UNI’s 5-3 victory.

“She’s been our get on base kid. We know she’s got power in there, but it just doesn’t show consistently,” said Jacobs. “For her to come up big in those situations was fantastic for her and our team.”

Ross improved

After being charged with six earned runs in a complete-game loss Friday, ISU pitcher Hannah Ross blanked the Panthers for five innings Sunday before UNI scored twice in the sixth to pull within 3-2.

“We were mixing it up from Friday to today, trying to give them different looks they hadn’t seen,” said Ross, who struck out two and walked two. “Mentally staying tough was the biggest thing. Knowing they saw me for seven (innings), I had to mix it up and keep them off balance.”

Reaching Heyer

ISU touched UNI ace Samantha Heyer, who arrived in town with a 1.74 ERA, for three earned runs Friday and for three (two earned) Sunday.

“She’s had a phenomenal year. It’s good to get the bat to the ball to get some runs. We’ve got to continue to do that no matter who’s on the mound,” Kramos said. “We know we can hit good pitching, we can hold good hitters down and we can play good defense.”

The Redbirds broke a scoreless tie in the fourth when Kaili Chval doubled for ISU’s first hit and scored on Olson’s single. Two hit by pitches, a Delainey Bryant double and a Panthers’ error led to two fifth-inning runs.

Contrasting relievers

Kramos removed Ross after six innings, but reliever Hannah Meshnick surrendered four runs in the seventh before Ross returned to the circle to secure the final out.

“We thought Hannah was starting to throw a lot of pitches and missing the zone a little bit and getting a little fatigued,” said Kramos. “So we wanted to go with a new pitcher.”

Kailyn Packard (10-5) took over for Heyer after five innings and retired all six ISU batters she faced for the win.

“The biggest thing was gauging off the Illinois State hitters and how they were swinging and how they were taking our pitchers. We made our moves based on that more than anything,” Jacobs said.

“They do a good job of adjusting. They’re really good contact hitters, they have a really good eye and they’re very disciplined. Some of the pitches we’ve gotten away with against other teams we weren’t getting away with.”

