North Dakota State controls second half to drop Illinois State

FARGO, N.D. – This particular version of the North Dakota State football team lacks the game-changing quarterback skills of a Trey Lance or the lightning speed of a wide receiver such as Christian Watson.

Yet what this Bison team does have — like seemingly every other NDSU squad — is the ability to demoralize opponents with a relentless, grind-it-out offense and a stout defense.

Holding a slim three-point halftime lead, the No. 4-ranked Bison never let Illinois State mount a second-half threat as NDSU claimed a 24-7 Missouri Valley Football Conference victory before a Fargodome crowd of 16,172.

The Redbirds lost leading rusher Wenkers Wright after one carry and managed just 45 yards of second-half total offense while slipping to 5-3 overall and 3-2 in the Valley.

“We couldn’t do anything in the second half on either side of the football,” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “We didn’t match their intensity. They grinded it out.”

The Bison moved to 6-2 and 4-1 in conference play.

“It was a fun win,” said NDSU coach Matt Entz. “Our kids played extremely hard and played with purpose. The second half we did a much better job keeping them off schedule and forcing them to punt.”

Second half domination

ISU ran just 18 second-half plays from scrimmage to 36 for the Bison.

NDSU scored second-half touchdowns on a 4-yard run by quarterback Cam Miller and a 12-yard sprint by Cole Payton.

The Bison finished with a 373 to 219 advantage in total offense as Miller completed 20 of 30 passes for 174 yards and rushed for 40 more.

"The quarterback beat us running the ball and throwing it. He had a good game I thought," Spack said. "They’ve been complaining about him a little bit up here I guess. I think he’s a good player. We saw him in high school and really liked him. He played very well.”

A rare lead

When ISU took a 7-0 lead on a 13-yard pass from Zack Annexstad to Daniel Sobkowicz with 3:24 left in the first quarter, it was the first Redbird lead in the Fargodome since 2016.

In that game, Sean Slattery opened the scoring with a 23-yard field goal in a 31-10 Redbird loss.

Tying the score

NDSU forged a 7-7 tie with a 20-yard pass from Miller to Hunter Luepke. The fullback caught the short pass at the 13 and raced into the end zone untouched.

The touchdown was set up for a 40-yard completion by Miller to Braylon Henderson.

Interception proves costly

ISU had marched to the NDSU 33-yard line in the second quarter when Destin Talbert intercepted an Annexstad pass that sailed over the intended receiver when Annexstad was hit on the release.

Talbert returned the interception 37 yards to the ISU 48. The Bison had second-and-2 at the Redbird 11 with 12 seconds before halftime.

ISU’s Jason Lewan batted down a Miller pass, and NDSU settled for a 29-yard Griffin Crosa field goal and carried a 10-7 edge into halftime.

One carry for Wright

Wright did not play after losing 4 yards on his first carry. Pha’leak Brown topped the Redbirds with 41 yards rushing on 13 carries.

“I didn’t think he was ready to play,” said Spack. “He’s been gimpy (with a sore ankle) all week and hasn’t practiced hardly at all. We’ve got a lot of football left. We don’t want to him to hurt something else because he can’t protect himself.”

In memory of

ISU coaches and staff members wore a sticker Saturday in honor of the life of Blakely Brown.

The daughter of former Redbird quarterback Matt Brown and his wife Lauryn, 2-year-old Blakely died on Oct. 25 of Mucolipidosis II.