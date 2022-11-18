Normal Community's Chris Taylor commits to play football at Illinois State

NORMAL — Chris Taylor is flexible when it comes to the position he plays in college.

But the Normal Community High School senior is happy he will be doing it at Illinois State.

Taylor, who has played tailback, receiver, cornerback and kick returner at NCHS, has committed to sign a national letter of intent with ISU.

“I knew it was a good fit,” Taylor said. “My family has a lot of history with ISU. My grandma went there. And a few of my teammates are currently enrolled there.”

Taylor played with current Redbirds Tye Niekamp and Camden Maas at NCHS. Other former Ironmen on the ISU roster are Franky West and Peter Bussone.

“I watched that team growing up. That was a good team,” Taylor said of an NCHS squad featuring West and Bussone. “It will be nice going from spectator to teammate and see how he (West) is as a person.”

A Pantagraph All-Area kick returner as a junior, Taylor battled injuries during his senior season. He posted 29 tackles on defense, rushed for 278 yards and four touchdowns, and caught four passes for 69 yards.

“I was able to fight through and finished the season off well,” said Taylor, who tied for third in the Class 3A high jump at last spring’s State Track Meet. “I was able to play 100 percent my last high school game.”

NCHS coach Jason Drengwitz believes Taylor will give ISU options.

“He’s as good of an athlete as we’ve seen. He’s a great track athlete, a sprinter and high jumper,” Drengwitz said. “He’s athletic enough and talented enough to contribute on both sides of the ball depending on where they think he is the best fit. And he could help in the return game possibly.

"I’m excited he’s staying in town, and we get to watch him play and develop as a Redbird.”

Currently 6-foot, 173 pounds, Taylor said he wants to get up to 185 pounds by the time he enrolls at ISU.

Other commitments

Other recent commitments to ISU have come from Kayode Amusan, Teon Parks and Brayden Jellison.

Amusan is a 6-3, 215-pound outside linebacker from Woodbury, Minnesota.

The 6-1, 170-pound Parks is a wide receiver/defensive back from Martin Luther King High School in Detroit.

Jellison is a 6-4, 290-pound lineman from Elkhart, Ind.