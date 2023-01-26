No questioning Illinois State's heart, effort after Redbirds come up short in OT loss to Bradley

PEORIA — Malachi Poindexter came slowly walking out of Illinois State's locker room Wednesday night, slightly limping on his way to a postgame interview.

Playing 42 minutes, especially in an intense rivalry game, will do that to your body.

"I'm limping and a couple guys were getting cramps. That just shows how much effort we were giving the whole game," he said. "Once we went into overtime maybe we were a little tired because a couple guys were already cramping the first 40 minutes instead of the last five."

The ISU team that lost at home to Valparaiso by 20 points four days earlier was nowhere to be seen against Bradley at Carver Arena.

The Redbirds, who were 15.5-point underdogs, led most of the way before the Braves forced overtime with 3.8 seconds left in regulation. Bradley took the lead on Connor Hickman's 3-pointer with 57 seconds left and hung on to edge ISU, 79-75, in a Missouri Valley Conference basketball game before a crowd of 6,046.

"Everybody that played for us left it on the floor," said ISU head coach Ryan Pedon, taking part in his first Interstate-74 rivalry game. "As a coach you want to win the game, but as we're building this program that's just as important to me ... Part of me is disappointed, but another part of me appreciates the fact we left it all there on the floor."

Seneca Knight, who led the Redbirds with 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds, joined Poindexter (15 points) and Luke Kasubke (13 points, eight rebounds) in the 42-minute club. Kendall Lewis, who posted his fourth double-double of the season with 16 points and 12 rebounds, was on the court 38 minutes.

"The major thing last Saturday was lack of effort. We showed everything we got today," said Knight. "If we put it together consistently in practice and games and keep that going, we'll be OK."

ISU's fourth straight loss dropped its record to 8-14 overall and 3-8 in the Valley ahead of Sunday's 2 p.m. game against league co-leader Southern Illinois at CEFCU Arena.

End of regulation

Bradley (14-8, 7-4), which had its 17-game homecourt winning streak snapped last Saturday by Belmont, found itself trailing 55-45 with 10:41 left before slowly chipping its way back to twice take two-point leads.

Poindexter's 3-pointer put ISU back ahead, 68-67, with 1:20 left. Bradley's Rienk Mast missed two free throws with 16 seconds left as the Redbirds' Liam McChesney grabbed the rebound and was fouled. McChesney made the first free throw before missing the second.

ISU defended Bradley well and forced a long 3-pointer by Zek Montgomery from the top of the key. However, Kasubke fouled Montgomery with 3.8 seconds left. After missing the first free throw, Montgomery made the next two and Poindexter missed a hurried 3-point attempt at the buzzer to send ISU to its third overtime game of the season.

"It turned into a scramble situation. The shot he was taking over two guys, you live with that. If he makes that, good for him," said Pedon. "You make him earn it. I'll have to see the replay. I know Luke is disappointed and felt bad, but I told the team that one play does not define you or win or lose the game."

Rebounding, fouls

It looked like ISU was the MVC's leading rebounding team instead of Bradley. The Redbirds grabbed a shocking 44-25 rebounding superiority, including 16 offensive boards that led to a 17-6 advantage in second-chance points that almost helped pull off the upset.

"We knew it was going to be a battle," said Knight. "Coach Jud (Rob Judson) and Coach P told us when they lose on the boards it boosts our chances to win. So we went out there and tried to take advantage of every little thing we could to give us the best chance."

Another stat that ISU led didn't sit too well with Pedon.

The Redbirds were whistled for 28 fouls compared to 18 for the Braves. Bradley didn't capitalize at the line, going 18 of 32 while the Redbirds were 21 of 26. However, the Braves attempted 12 more free throws in regulation and overtime.

"We weren't getting the calls in the second half they were getting. I was disappointed with that. I really was," said Pedon. "I'm always going to fight for my guys. As the game was equally physical at both ends as that game was, for them to shoot 22 free throws in the second half and us 10, I was highly disappointed in that."

Bouncing back

ISU suffered its worst homecourt loss since December 2011 against Valpo and had four days to try and make amends.

"Our guys emptied their tanks and left their heart out there, like they should do 20 league nights a year," said Pedon. "That's what it's going to require ... we had some soul-searching moments Saturday. They know my feeling on that. I know they weren't pleased either.

"Saturday night was not our finest hour. It takes a certain group and a certain group of individuals to respond in the right way, and we did. We fought them for 45 minutes."

The Redbirds led for 27 minutes, 38 seconds.

"After we lost to Valpo we were going come here and give it our all. We try to do that every game, but especially after something like that happens," said Poindexter. "We try to come back together and be stronger than before. We did that, but have to do it for the whole 45."

Sandage returns

ISU fifth-year senior guard Colton Sandage was back in uniform after missing the previous three games with a back injury.

The Bloomington High School graduate played five minutes and missed his only shot while also being called for a technical on a flopping call.

"It would be completely unfair of me to have high expections. He hasn't practiced," said Pedon. "His mind is telling him something that his body is not able to give him at this point. That's to no fault of his. That kid had tears in his eyes a week ago because he couldn't play and he was experiencing so much pain. I love everything Colton Sandage is about. He's going to really help our team."

Pedon thought ISU might have to use a bigger lineup to counter Bradley's size and length. But Knight played some of the game at the 4 spot (power forward) and more than held his own against Bradley's Malevy Leons (16 points, 11 rebounds), Mast (13 points), Ja'Shon Henry (11 points) and Darius Hannah.

"We knew they were going to come in (angry) based off their last game, but also because this is a big game and fun game to play in," said Bradley head coach Brian Wardle. "We just didn't have it offensively tonight and we had certain guys struggling."

