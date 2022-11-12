No. 1-ranked South Dakota State shuts down Illinois State

BROOKINGS, S.D. – When favorable field position smiled on the Illinois State football team Saturday at Dykhouse Stadium, South Dakota State made the Redbirds frown.

Led by a stifling defense and the passing of quarterback Mark Gronowski, the No. 1-ranked Jackrabbits completed a perfect Missouri Valley Football Conference season with a 31-7 victory over ISU before a crowd of 8,160.

The Redbirds produced no points on drives that began on their own 48 in the first half and at midfield after halftime while dropping to 5-5 overall and 3-4 in the Valley.

“They are a very good football team. I was very impressed,” said ISU coach Brock Spack. “We had a good start, but we couldn’t get anything going the second half.”

SDSU set a school record with its 10th straight victory and closed its regular season at 10-1 and 8-0 in the Valley to claim its first outright conference championship.

“In the Missouri Valley to win all your games is a huge deal. It was fun to be part of,” Jackrabbits coach John Stiegelmeier said. “I’m excited about the win and excited about a lot of things that intersect with the win. There were a lot of positives about this.”

The Jacks limited ISU to 100 yards of total offense and Gronowski was on target all afternoon with 283 yards passing on 20 of 28 accuracy.

The Redbirds will shoot for a winning record next Saturday in an 11 a.m. season finale against Western Illinois at Hancock Stadium.

Offensive struggles

ISU did not gain more than 12 yards on any of its 42 plays.

Making his second career start, quarterback Tommy Rittenhouse netted 18 yards on nine carries, and tailback Wenkers Wright was held to 16 yards on nine attempts.

Rittenhouse completed 9 of 20 passes for 55 yards with a long completion of 10 yards.

“Their defensive line was really solid, and their linebackers ran well to the ball,” Rittenhouse said. “They shut down the read option. That’s one of the best defenses we’ve seen.”

Special teams score

ISU recorded its only touchdown as Dillon Gearhart stormed up the middle to block a Jacks’ punt.

Sy Dabney scooped up the loose ball in the end zone for the score with 1:40 left in the opening quarter.

Striking back

The Redbirds kept SDSU out of the end zone early in the second quarter. On third and goal at the 5, Josh Dinga pressured Gronowski and Jeremiah Jordan broke up the pass. The Jacks settled for a 22-yard field goal.

SDSU took a 10-7 lead with a 14-play, 79-yard second-quarter drive. On third and goal at the 6 with five receivers wide, Gronowski took a draw up the middle for the touchdown.

Own penalty helps Jacks

SDSU executed a nice two-minute drill to close the first half and actually benefitted from a holding call on tackle John O’Brian.

Had the penalty not been called on a Gronowski completion to Tucker Kraft, the clock likely would have run out before the Jacks could run another play.

But the penalty stopped the clock and gave SDSU time to line up and spike the ball after the clock was restarted. The Jacks took advantage with a 45-yard Hunter Dustman field goal on the final play of the half to boost their margin to 13-7.

“I thought there should have been a runoff (of time),” said Spack. “He (the official) was pretty confident.”

Punt problem

ISU punter Jack Takerian was saddled with a net of minus 4 yards on a third quarter punt.

Takerian’s boot glanced off one of his blockers and went straight up. It came down at the Redbirds 30.

SDSU converted the miscue into a 7-yard touchdown pass from Gronowski to Zach Heins to extend its advantage to 28-7 at the 52-second mark of the third quarter.

Big day for Vandenburgh

ISU senior linebacker Zeke Vandenburgh turned in a well-rounded day with 10 tackles, four for loss, three sacks, a pass break up and his first career interception.

Vandenburgh is part of the watch list for the Buck Buchanan Award, which goes to the top defensive player in FCS.

Jeff Bowens also was credited with 10 tackles with Gearhart getting nine.