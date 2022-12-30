Nik Stadelman hopes his energy rubs off on Illinois State teammates ahead of game against UNI

NORMAL — Nik Stadelman saw his first action of the season for Illinois State's basketball team Wednesday.

Redbird head coach Ryan Pedon put in Stadelman during the first half and even started him the second half against UIC. Stadelman played eight minutes in a 55-51 loss to the Flames.

The 6-foot junior walk-on guard, who didn't score, has no idea when he'll play again. Not that it matters. It won't affect Stadelman's preparation.

"It's something that starts in practice everyday with me," he said. "Obviously as a walk-on it's hard to come in and be a vocal leader all the time. The thing I do best is lead by example, whether that's picking up 94 feet every single day in practice or winning most sprints when you can or waking up in preseason and winning the mile at 7 o'clock in the morning.

"That's where you win respect from your teammates."

Stadelman's teammates, who definitely respect his energy and effort, will try to get off to a better start in the final game of 2022. ISU (6-8 overall) entertains Northern Iowa (5-8) in a 2 p.m. game Saturday at CEFCU Arena with both teams 1-2 in the Missouri Valley Conference.

ISU has fallen behind big early in two of its last three games. That was part of why Pedon inserted Stadelman, but not the whole reason.

"It was not anything to do with sending a message, but giving our team what it needed at that moment," said Pedon. "I appreciate anyone who plays with a chip on their shoulder. That probably has something to do with my background (as a Division III guard at Wooster). I believe there's a certain way you have to approach a game. That was why I was so upset the other night."

Stadelman's main role the last three seasons has been on the scout team where he gives ISU's rotation players the best possible look at the next opponent.

On Wednesday, Pedon was hoping some of Stadelman's teammates noticed how hard he was playing.

"It just starts with the effort," said Stadelman. "If your teammates see a walk-on who gets his first playing time doing that, there's no reason why everyone on the team can't fall behind that."

Judging by the response Stadelman received, the other Redbirds took notice.

"After the game the main guards all texted me that you earned this," he said. "Malachi (Poindexter) sent me a great message after the game. He said, 'I love playing with you. You did great with your minutes. I look forward to playing with you more on the floor.'"

Pedon said he is trying to figure out the reason for the slow starts, but doesn't want to make any knee-jerk reactions. Fifth-year senior guard Colton Sandage didn't play against UIC because of a calf injury and is questionable against UNI.

Even without Sandage, ISU used 11 players Wednesday. The Redbirds finally found a group that cut an 18-point deficit with 14 minutes left to 49-47 before coming up short.

"I want to be able to find the consistency from a certain group," said Pedon. "I don't have in my mind it has to be six guys or eight or nine. Most of the time, as the year goes on, rotations on most teams are shortened. It's predicated on guys separating themselves."

Stadelman said it's up to the players to change their mindset from the opening tip.

"It's everyone on the team taking the initiative that we're not going to talk the talk. We have to walk the walk," he said. "We can say we have to bring energy and say we want to do the right things. But you have to put everything aside when it comes to the game and actually, consistently, put your mind to do it. You have to do it."

Scouting the Panthers

UNI, which has won seven straight against ISU, is coming off a 79-67 loss at home to Missouri State on Wednesday.

Injuries have derailed UNI. Senior forward Austin Phyfe hasn't played all season after having surgery for blood clots in his lung during the summer. Junior guard Nate Heise played two games before suffering a broken hand. Heise was declared out for the season this week after surgery.

Junior point guard Bowen Born is doing his best to keep UNI afloat. The 5-11 Born leads the MVC with a 19.5 scoring average while shooting 39.3% from outside the arc (35 of 89). Born also tops UNI with 3.1 assists.

"He's a do-it-all guy. I've been really impressed watching film on him," said Pedon. "He impacts the game in a lot of different ways. He's ridiculously important to their team. You're not going to shut him down. You have to, like all great players, make him as high volume as possible."

Pedon knows UNI will be just as desperate as the Redbirds to get back on the winning track.

"We have to be really sharp," he said. "We have to protect our home court and be more consistent."

