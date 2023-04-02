NORMAL — In his mind, Greg Nichols stepped into the batter’s box with a two-strike count in the 10th inning Sunday at Duffy Bass Field.

That contact-first approach yielded the desired result as Nichols cleared the right fielder’s head with a drive that sent home Auggie Rasmussen with the winning run as Illinois State edged Missouri State 2-1 in Missouri Valley Conference play.

“I just had to compete. The whole at-bat I almost treated like two strikes,” Nichols said. “Getting something out of the infield was all I needed to do, so that was what I went with.”

Rasmussen was hit by a pitch to start the 10th, took second on a JT Sokolove sacrifice bunt and stole third. Nichols fell in an 0-2 hole against Missouri State reliever Trey Ziegenbein before stroking the game winner.

“That’s good to see. He was our best hitter the first three or four weeks,” said ISU coach Steve Holm of Nichols. “Then he hit a cold spell. It’s good to see him come out.”

ISU (9-13, 2-4) won the series finale after dropping the first two games of a conference series for the second straight weekend.

“Obviously you don’t want to go down 0-2 at your own park,” Holm said. “But Hibbard kind of put us on his back.”

Redbird starter Jayson Hibbard did not allow a baserunner until a wind-blown, fifth-inning infield pop up dropped to the turf. Hibbard authored seven scoreless innings, striking out two and allowing two hits while facing the minimum number of batters thanks to two double plays.

“I had my fastball and change up working and used the wind to my advantage,” said Hibbard. “I kept the ball low and on the ground, and my defense worked for me.”

Hibbard entered the game with a 7.78 ERA over 19⅔ innings.

“I thought all series we did a poor job of getting ahead of them with breaking balls. We know how to pitch them. We just weren’t able to pitch them the way we wanted to,” said Holm, whose team dropped 8-6 and 12-6 decisions to Missouri State on Friday and Saturday, respectively. “He (Hibbard) did a really good job of keeping them off balance and keeping his fastball down.”

ISU defensive highlights included a lunge into foul territory by third baseman Luke Lawrence for an out in the third, a diving catch in center field by Rasmussen in the fourth and a sliding play by second baseman JT Sokolove in the eighth.

"The defense really had my back today," Hibbard said. "That helped a lot."

The Redbirds encountered similar difficulty solving Bears starter Jake Eddington, who regularly reached 95-96 mph with his fastball.

Eddington struck out six and walked one before leaving after five innings of two-hit shutout pitching.

Missouri State pinch-hitter Cam Cratic snapped a scoreless tie in the top of the ninth with a solo home run that rode a strong breeze over the left-field wall.

ISU struck back quickly in the bottom of the ninth with doubles to left field by Nichols and Noah Rabin. The Redbirds had Rabin at second base with no outs but could not push across the winning run.

“The wind really helped their guy propel the ball out of the yard. It was the same wind we used for two doubles back to back,” Holm said. “A lot got made about our team the last couple years of not coming back. This team is different. Coming back is not a big deal to them.”

Cratic’s blast was the only hit surrendered by Redbird reliever Elijah Dale (2-2) in three frames. Dale struck out four and walked none to notch the victory.

Nichols’ three hits matched Missouri State’s team total as the Bears slipped to 13-13 and 2-4 in the Valley.

Zack Stewart, Mason Hull and Cody Kelly bashed home runs for Missouri State in the visitors' Saturday win.

ISU leadoff hitter Shaydon Kubo became the first Redbird since Derek Parola in 2018 with five hits and five RBIs in a game.

Freshman Daniel Pacella blasted his team-leading eighth home run.

