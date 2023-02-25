The first order of business will be for the Redbirds to snap a six-game losing streak against Evansville at 2 p.m. Sunday at CEFCU Arena and take some much-needed momentum into Thursday's Missouri Valley Conference Tournament opening-round game at St. Louis.

After Sunday's game, ISU will hold Senior Day ceremonies and honor fifth-year players Seneca Knight and Colton Sandage. Alex Kotov and Harouna Sissoko, who will graduate but have a year of eligibility remaining, also decided to go through the ceremony.

The players will be introduced with their parents and speak to the crowd for a couple minutes from midcourt.

"I want our players to understand it is an important day for our coaches and it will always be an important day for our program," said Pedon. "It's important to me, and I want to give them all the respect and praise and honor they deserve."

ISU comes in 10-20 overall and 5-14 in the MVC, tied for ninth with Valparaiso. If the Redbirds win and Valpo loses at Murray State, ISU will be the No. 9 seed Thursday and meet No. 8 Northern Iowa at noon Thursday to kick off the MVC tourney.

A Valpo win makes ISU the likely No. 10 seed with a 6 p.m. Thursday game against UNI, Murray State or Missouri State.

Evansville (5-25, 1-18 MVC) is locked in as the No. 12 seed and faces Southern Illinois, Belmont or Indiana State at 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Knight, who will be escorted by his parents, Seneca and Melanie, called his one year in an ISU uniform "a beautiful experience." He transferred from Brigham Young after starting his career at San Jose State.

"I've been able to learn so much with the great coaching staff that we've got that I'll able to use on my next journey next year," said the New Orleans native, who wants to start a professional basketball career.

Knight, a 6-foot-7 wing, is ISU's second-leading scorer (11.7 points per game) and rebounder (5.9). He was back to full health during Wednesday's loss at Drake after feeling ill for a couple days and being limited to two points at Indiana State.

An only child, Knight has spent a lot of time with his father this season at his apartment.

"It's been great. He helps me out a lot," said Knight. "Basketball takes so much of my time and having him come in and being able to talk to him ... he was out there in San Jose, too, and I feel it helps a lot and takes that other sense of pressure off."

Knight has no regrets about choosing ISU for final last season of college basketball after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal last spring.

"God puts you in positions where He feels you should be best at in those times," he said. "Nothing is coincidental is what my mom tells me. You have to enjoy every experience."

Knight has enjoyed five 20-plus point games this season and is coming off his second double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds at Drake.

"Seneca's efficiency this year has been much improved from his past during his career," said Pedon. "He's grown as a player and really grown as a person and teammate. Those are all very important to me."

Sandage achieved a lifetime goal of playing for the Redbirds when Pedon made the Bloomington High School graduate his first recruit after taking the job last March. Sandage, the son of Jon and Teri Sandage, transferred from Western Illinois after averaging 13.4 points for the Leathernecks last season.

Unfortunately, Sandage's dream didn't include dealing with back and calf issues. The 6-2 guard last played Jan. 29 against Southern Illinois, helping the Redbirds to a 72-66 victory, and said he's been advised by doctors to shut it down for the season.

"It's been a struggle, for sure," said Sandage. "Basketball is all I've known all my life. I've tried to stay focused and positive and try to motivate these guys every day."

Sandage did enjoy some bright moments this season. He scored 28 points in a Dec. 7 win against Eastern Michigan and followed that with 16 points in the Redbirds' emotional victory over SIU Edwardsville in the Return to Horton Fieldhouse game.

"I still got to have a big game here and help get a couple key wins in conference," he said. "You can't ask for much more than that. Playing at home has been a dream come true."

Sandage, who averaged 6.8 points and made 33 3-pointers this season, has served as an unofficial assistant coach the last couple weeks. That gave him a head start on his next career path as Sandage wants to become a college basketball coach.

Pedon believes that is a good move.

"He's got all the great qualities of the ability to communicate and relate," said Pedon. "He sees the game well and is tough and gritty and competitive. He's very resilient, and he's smart and intelligent."

Pedon gave all the ISU players who qualified an option of participating in the Senior Day ceremony. While Kotov and Sissoko agreed, that doesn't necessarily mean their ISU careers are finished.

"We'll have conversations after the season with them," said Pedon.

ISU's only road league win came when the Redbirds beat Evansville, 69-61, on Jan. 7. The Purple Aces also have a first-year head coach in David Ragland who almost totally rebuilt the roster after taking the job in May.

Evansville has lost its last four games after beating UNI, 71-59, for its lone league win on Feb. 8.

While many don't see a game between two of the league's bottom four teams as that important, Pedon believes the outcome could pay dividends going to St. Louis.

"This is important because it's an opportunity for momentum, and momentum in March is one game," he said. "I don't see momentum as, 'Oh gosh, they won seven out of eight coming into the tournament.' That really doesn't matter. Do you have any bit of momentum, and a lot of times that comes in a one- or two-game sprint or burst. That's what we're searching for. I like our mindset and frame of mind."

This might be Knight's final home game, but he's hoping for a couple more next week.

"Going to Arch Madness and playing on a neutral site against all these opponents we've been in close games with and all the eyes being on that one game, that will make a major difference in my opinion," he said.

