New Illinois State coach Ryan Pedon believes BYU transfer Seneca Knight could be 'impact guy'

NORMAL — Seneca Knight averaged 17.1 points per game for San Jose State in the 2019-20 season.

Illinois State head basketball coach Ryan Pedon wouldn't mind seeing the 6-foot-7, 215-pound Knight approach that kind of number for the Redbirds in the 2022-23 season.

Pedon added another important piece to his first ISU squad by officially announcing Monday that Knight, a transfer from Brigham Young, has signed with the Redbirds as a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility.

"He's a potential impact guy," said Pedon.

Knight, a New Orleans native, gives ISU a physical presence at the wing position. In his only year at BYU this past season, Knight averaged 7.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists while starting eight of 27 games.

"He's a scorer. He has to be more efficient. We've addressed that with him," said Pedon. "We've shown him how our numbers and our system at Ohio State (where Pedon was an assistant) have really valued efficiency at a high level, and we can really help him with that.

"He's potentially really a high free-throw guy. We really needed a perimeter guy who could do that."

Pedon said Knight mainly played three positions, including power forward, at BYU.

"He'll be a jack-of-all-trades perimeter player," said Pedon. "Versatility is a key word for what we want to recruit."

ISU will be Knight's fourth stop. He spent two full seasons at San Jose State before opting-out after four games because of COVID-19 concerns in the 2020-21 season.

Knight then transferred to LSU and never played for the Tigers before heading to BYU.

The Cougars won 24 games and reached the National Invitation Tournament quarterfinals last season. Knight had nine double-figure scoring games and 15 games of at least eight points for BYU. He tallied a season-high 14 points three times and pulled down a season-high seven rebounds against Utah Valley and gave out four assists against Utah State.

Knight was named to the All-Mountain West Conference third team as a sophomore at San Jose State when he started 30 of 31 games. He scored in double-figures 27 times, with 12 games of at least 20 points and three with 30 or more points, and also averaged 5.7 rebounds.

His career-high scoring effort came at Colorado State with 37 points. Knight averaged 20.1 points in Mountain West games.

Knight contributed 6.2 points and 2.5 rebounds per game at a freshman at San Jose State.

Pedon and his staff have signed five players from the NCAA Transfer Portal. The others, all guards, are Luke Kasubke (Kansas State), Bloomington High School graduate Colton Sandage (Western Illinois), Darius Burford (Elon) and Malachi Poindexter (Virginia).

ISU still has three open scholarships. Eight players from last season's squad went into the transfer portal. Josiah Strong announced last week he will be joining Colorado State. Others to declare are Antonio Reeves (Kentucky) and Emon Washington (Division II Morehouse).

Jayden Johnson, a walk-on the last two seasons with the Redbirds, also went into the transfer portal but will be returning to ISU.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Benson

