NORMAL – Ryan Pedon likes to walk while he talks on the phone.

During transfer portal season, the Illinois State basketball coach is piling up the miles.

“You’re on the phone all day. It's a tedious process,” Pedon said. “I track it. I’ve had a couple days this week where I’ve walked 7 to 9 miles.”

Pedon and the Redbirds have four scholarships available after Liam McChesney, Joe Petrakis, Alston Andrews and Alex Kotov have opted for the transfer portal.

“I’m keeping an open mind. I’m not going into it saying we have to fill all four. I’m leaving the door open,” said Pedon. “Sometimes the worst thing you can do is have a locker room of 13 guys and every guy has an expectation of playing major minutes. That can spell trouble for your locker room and your chemistry of the team.”

According to Pedon, three words are guiding ISU’s transfer portal pursuits: tough, smart, skilled.

“We need more skill. It really bothered me last year our lack of passing, ballhandling, decision making,” he said. “I think we can really improve that through the portal and also through our recruiting class.”

ISU is targeting a playmaking guard, a versatile wing and an inside player.

“I need one guard who can be a real ballhandling guard and can get to the paint,” said Pedon. “It’s no secret we need to add to our frontcourt. The four guys who are leaving are all 6-8 or above.

"And a wing, some sort of perimeter wing that can not replace Seneca (Knight) but provide us with some of the things Seneca gave us.”

Knight averaged 12.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and shot slightly under 40 percent from 3-point range in 2022-23 as the Redbirds finished 11-21 in Pedon’s first season.

With over 1,400 Division I players in the portal, keeping up is a daily and difficult task.

“My office has turned into our war room. We’ve always got stuff projected on the TV of the video we’re studying,” said Pedon. “You have to be really disciplined and divvy up your time and pour your energies into the right places.

“No. 1, who’s out there. No. 2, who are we interested in. You’ve got to evaluate more than just stats. You’ve got to evaluate video. Then you’ve got to evaluate around that person, talking to coaches of their team and talking to people who have played against him. A lot goes into it. We’re interesting in building our program here, especially going into year two, with not just the right players but the right people.”

While Pedon calls the portal process both “exhilarating and draining” it also has to be quick.

“They all realize it’s going to be sped up and it needs to be sped up,” he said. “But some of them want to take multiple visits. Some want to take one or two visits. Some of them have no clue where they want to go and some of them have a real clue where they want to go.

“It becomes a lot more about timing and circumstance and a little bit of luck. At the end of the day, these weekends go by quickly and guys come off the board like crazy.”

ISU portal additions could happen soon.

“We’ve got some visits this weekend I think could go a long way toward forming our class,” Pedon said. “When you get a commitment, you’ve got to recalibrate each time and evaluate what does that one person do to your roster.

"Who now becomes more important. Who may become a little less important and who would we maybe take off the board. It’s very fluid. How it all comes together is a little bit dependent on your need, their interest and the timing of their process.”

Pedon’s to-do list also features hiring an assistant coach and securing games for the upcoming season’s schedule.

“We should have something very soon,” Pedon said of adding an assistant. “We’ve had a lot of interest. We’re finishing interviews.”

ISU has home games with Eastern Illinois and Northern Kentucky set for next season. Pedon is hoping to finalize participation in an MTE (multi-team event) soon.

“We’re trying to morph together some home and homes, some buy games and an MTE,” he said.

