Naming rights finalized for Illinois State's CEFCU Arena

NORMAL — Redbird Arena is no more.

Illinois State and CEFCU have finalized a naming rights agreement to change the Redbirds' basketball and volleyball home from Redbird Arena to CEFCU Arena – Home of the Redbirds.

The agreement is valued at approximately $3.1 million over 10 years. The funds are expected to add to ISU's student-athlete experience in various ways.

“Everything we plan here in the athletics department at Illinois State is done through the lens of how it would affect the success of our student-athletes, and this agreement is further proof of that mindset,” ISU director of athletics Kyle Brennan said. “CEFCU has been a long-time supporter of this department and university and this commitment only furthers that relationship for the next decade and hopefully beyond.

"CEFCU Arena — Home of the Redbirds will continue to be one of the finest facilities in the Midwest and the continued resources provided by this agreement will ensure our student-athletes have a transformative experience while they are training and competing.”

The university's Board of Trustees approved the arena name change at its Oct. 14 meeting.

“Illinois State University has had a long-standing partnership with CEFCU and the new naming rights and sponsorship agreement takes that partnership to a new level,” ISU president Terri Goss Kinzy said. “The support from CEFCU plays a vital role in enhancing the Redbird experience for our student-athletes, our athletics staff, our alumni, and our fans.”

"Since community involvement is extremely important to CEFCU, this new opportunity allows us to continue to support Illinois State University and look to membership growth through an even stronger partnership while furthering our commitment to Central Illinois and current CEFCU members,” CEFCU president/CEO Matt Mamer, said.